Trying To Find Parking In North Korea Is A Chore These Days

For a country that was reportedly banned from importing luxury goods, including cars for nearly two decades, it's surprising to see that North Korea's people are experiencing a phenomenon drivers in other countries know too well — trouble finding a parking spot. The car culture in the authoritarian state is alive and thriving, Reuters reports, when in reality it shouldn't be. Now there's just not enough spaces to accommodate all of these (potentially illegal) imported cars.

See, North Korea managed to ruffle some feathers back in 2003 when it decidedly removed itself from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and just two years later began testing its own nuclear weapons. The result was several resolutions passed over the next decade by the UN Security Council, placing further restrictive measures on North Korea's trade to prevent the growth of its weapons and nuclear programs, and also ensure the welfare of North Korea's people.

The first resolution banned the "direct or indirect supply, sale, or transfer" of luxury goods to North Korea, in which some took luxury goods to mean "cars." In 2017, two more resolutions were passed (2375 and 2379) which basically kneecapped crude oil and petroleum imports, the latter limited crude oil imports to just 4 million barrels per year. For comparison, the US on its own produces 16 million barrels a day. With an inability to bring cars into the country, or the oil to fuel them, how can private car ownership be spreading like wildfire and cause a parking headache?