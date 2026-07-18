New York City Trades Street Parking For Trash Bins

One of the big pushes of the Eric Adams era of New York City, besides mining the city's valuable vibes deposits, was trying to get these newfangled inventions called "trash cans" out onto our streets. The plan, to fill street corners with dumpster-like containers that trash trucks can just pick up and empty into their greedy maws, was a rare smart move from the Adams administration — one that car owners loathed, because the bins would encroach on street parking space. Now, the Mamdani administration has made it official: The bins are coming, and they're here to stay.

The Mamdani administration's plan, which covers all five boroughs of the city, will sacrifice nearly 30,000 street parking spots in the name of trash organization. The density of those trash cans diminishes in the outer boroughs, but Manhattan will sport a proper density of trash bins — on the Upper East Side and Upper West Side of the island, those bins will take the place of one in 10 street parking spots.