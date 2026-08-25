How Average MPG Changes When You Put A Convertible's Top Down

Fuel economy may not be the first thing on your mind when you're cruising around in a convertible on a beautiful spring day. But whether that foldable top is down or not does impact how much fuel you burn. Granted, the difference isn't huge, often coming down to a difference of just about 14%. But it all comes down to aerodynamics, causing you to lose a few miles per gallon with the top down.

A convertible with the top up is simply a smoother object that shoots through the air more efficiently, whereas that same car with the top down is a bit of an aerodynamic nightmare. Imagine a closed-top car as a football — smooth and able to slice through the air in a perfect spiral — whereas an open-top car is the same football but with a huge hole cut in the side. Good luck spiraling that thing gracefully. Yes, modern convertibles like the Mercedes-Benz CLE450 Cabriolet have windscreens and wind deflectors to smooth things out — not just for the sake of fuel economy, but also occupant comfort. Even so, physics are physics, and a difference in aerodynamics is unavoidable.