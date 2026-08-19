Ford Bronco Getting A Pickup Variant 10 Years After Its Reveal (And A Hybrid Sooner Than That)
The modern Ford Bronco may still feel like a fairly new car, but as an entity, it's been around for more than six years now, having been revealed in July 2020. Given normal car lifecycle lengths, now would be the time we'd start anticipating a redesigned, next-gen version, but it doesn't sound like Ford is done with the current Bronco yet. If a new report is to be believed, a hybrid version is coming next year, and a pickup variant in a similar vein to the Jeep Gladiator will drop almost 10 years after we first saw the reborn SUV.
Citing "people with knowledge of [Ford's] future product plans," Automotive News reports that Ford will come out with a pickup truck version of the Bronco "near the end of the decade." Before that happens, though, the Bronco will apparently go hybrid, with an electrified version of Ford's off-roader said to be due out in 2027. It doesn't sound like either of these variants will be tied to an all-new model of Bronco, but I'd expect them to come as part of a mid-cycle refresh: the report says Ford plans on refreshing 80% of its North American lineup before 2029.
What took so long?
AN calls it all a "product blitz" of gas and hybrid cars on behalf of Ford as the company pivots away from EVs — or, at the very least, expensive ones. Other future introductions include a Bronco-based Lincoln vehicle, the confirmed, $30K to start, midsize electric Fathom pickup, and the industry open secret that is the "Mach 4" Mustang sedan. All of this falls under an initiative to turn Ford's most iconic models like Bronco, Mustang, and the F-Series line of pickups into their own "families" of cars.
Jalopnik readers with long memories will remember that a hybrid Bronco was part of Ford's plan at least to some degree since the beginning. A few days after that 2020 reveal, leaked Sync software showed an "EV Coaching" feature for the then-new off-roader, while Ford's CEO at the time, Jim Hackett, straight-up said in a shareholder meeting that the company would add "hybrid electrics to high-volume profitable vehicles like Explorer and the new exciting Bronco." Better late than never, I guess.