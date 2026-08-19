Ford Bronco Getting A Pickup Variant 10 Years After Its Reveal (And A Hybrid Sooner Than That)

The modern Ford Bronco may still feel like a fairly new car, but as an entity, it's been around for more than six years now, having been revealed in July 2020. Given normal car lifecycle lengths, now would be the time we'd start anticipating a redesigned, next-gen version, but it doesn't sound like Ford is done with the current Bronco yet. If a new report is to be believed, a hybrid version is coming next year, and a pickup variant in a similar vein to the Jeep Gladiator will drop almost 10 years after we first saw the reborn SUV.

Citing "people with knowledge of [Ford's] future product plans," Automotive News reports that Ford will come out with a pickup truck version of the Bronco "near the end of the decade." Before that happens, though, the Bronco will apparently go hybrid, with an electrified version of Ford's off-roader said to be due out in 2027. It doesn't sound like either of these variants will be tied to an all-new model of Bronco, but I'd expect them to come as part of a mid-cycle refresh: the report says Ford plans on refreshing 80% of its North American lineup before 2029.