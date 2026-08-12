How Does Jeep's Wrangler Compare To The Gladiator?

On the face of it, the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator have a lot in common. They look remarkably similar, both inside and outside, plus both take motivation from the Pentastar V6 too, but under the skin, there is plenty to separate one from the other.

This article dives into the differences between these two models, from pricing and drivetrain differences — like the Wrangler going V6 and manual – to towing capabilities, interior space, and performance figures. To keep things easy to follow, it's the base models we've compared here, so while we thoroughly enjoyed blasting a Wrangler Rubicon 392 in the snow, such hemi-powered excellence isn't delved into here.

It's worth noting that the differences here are not meant to highlight one model as better or worse than the other, as what becomes immediately clear is that, despite being so alike, the two models cater to quite different audiences. While the transmission and towing capability differences clearly highlight the Gladiator as a better workhorse, and its interior space perhaps more suitable to growing families, the Wrangler still shines as a more accessible Jeep product, with a lower starting price.