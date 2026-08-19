Fox News Retracts Graphic That Showed Gas Prices Higher A Year Ago

It's been a full decade since Fox News dropped its "Fair and Balanced" slogan and more than three years since the network got sued for defaming Dominion Voting Systems and had to pay $787.5 million, but every once in a while, the Republican entertainment network does tell the truth. For example, after airing a wildly incorrect gas price graphic on-air, the Huffington Post reports Fox actually issued a correction admitting that gas isn't actually cheaper now than it was a year ago. Progress!

On Sunday, Fox News cut to a graphic that purportedly showed how gas prices had changed recently. It showed the national average was $4.06 a gallon at the time, up from $4.00 the week before. It also showed that a year earlier, gas was $4.13 a gallon. While the graphic appeared on the screen, Fox Business's Ed Lawrence can be heard saying, "President Trump asking Americans for patience in paying a little bit more for gas, because the unified message from here is that gas prices will drop quickly once the operations finish. The president says that the has to do this to make sure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon."

How handing control of the Strait of Hormuz to a now-more-hardline Iran and allowing it to collect billions of dollars in "fees" from ships transiting the strait is supposed to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon isn't clear, but there's a bigger issue with the graphic. The average gas price a year ago wasn't $4.13. According to the fact-checking site Snopes, the actual price was either $3.14 or $3.13, depending on the source. Gas isn't a little cheaper than it was a year ago. It's more expensive by a whole dollar.