Gas-Powered 2027 Mercedes C-Class Updated With Star Treatment Front End And A Bigger Brain

Mercedes-Benz has been busy showing off its brand-new electric C-Class for the past few months, and by all accounts, it's pretty damn good. It can almost make you forget there's an entire gas-powered car that actually serves as the model line's bread and butter. But that gas-powered model was looking a bit outdated and out of place with the all-electric C-Class sitting alongside it. Now, Mercedes is rectifying that with a fairly thorough update of the fifth-generation C-Class, giving it a star-studded face on the outside, more luxury features on the inside, and a bigger brain underneath it all.

The first thing you're sure to notice is the redone front end, which, like all new Mercedes-Benz models, features a hell of a lot of three-pointed stars. Each headlight (which are a bit bigger than before) now has its own three-pointed star, much like the electric C-Class. And the grille that sits between them now features dozens of chrome three-pointed stars and LED lighting surrounding its perimeter. As always, there's a lot of S-Class baked into the front end, and that includes the black grille surround, which I'm still not a fan of. Out back, we can see a similar three-pointed star motif in the taillights, something that won't be a surprise to anyone who has seen a new Mercedes over the past year or so.

Mercedes-Benz

There are other small changes done to the outside as well, but they're a bit more subtle. The designers over in Stuttgart integrated new LED light projectors into the side sills. There are also new gloss black and chrome elements on the front and rear bumpers to set it apart from the old car. Mercedes is also introducing a new 18-inch and two new 19-inch AMG wheel designs with the update, along with a couple of new paint finishes, Miami Silver Metallic and Moody Sky Grey Metallic (read: silver and grey). Additionally, there's a new AMG Line Plus option that is meant to make the car look a bit more aggressive than what the normal AMG Line would bring, because nothing says aggression like a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-banger.