Volvo Used Compressed Air To Spin A Turbo For Lag-Free Boost, But It Didn't Catch On

A turbocharger has a turbine in it that's spun by the exhaust gases of the engine. Once the turbine spins at a sufficient speed (usually above 1,200 to 1,500 rpm), the turbo pulls in compressed ambient air and routes it towards the engine's intake manifold. Below that threshold, however, the phenomenon of turbo lag manifests, as the exhaust gases don't possess enough energy to spin the turbine. This leads to a delay in power delivery during sudden acceleration at low speeds.

Volvo's 2.0-liter D5 diesel engine already came fitted with a pair of sequential Borg-Warner turbos to mitigate turbo lag — a sequential setup features a smaller turbo to quickly supply boost at lower speeds, and a larger turbo that takes over at higher speeds — with PowerPulse serving as an added shot in the arm. PowerPulse used an electrically driven compressor that pulled air from the engine's airbox and stored it in a 0.53-gallon tank at around 12 times the normal air pressure at sea level. When the driver depressed the accelerator, a magnetic valve would release a short burst of that compressed air into the exhaust manifold, which would rapidly accelerate the smaller high-pressure turbo.

According to Volvo, PowerPulse could spike the turbo's speed from around 20,000 rpm to 150,000 rpm in just 0.3 seconds, creating sufficient boost in time to supply the acceleration requested by the driver. The carmaker also said that the PowerPulse-equipped D5 could deliver twice as much power within the first second of acceleration from a standstill than the engine's non-PowerPulse version.