Aston Martin Designed Its Wildest SUV Just For Call Of Duty
Aston Martin's place in pop culture immortality has long been solidified through its established relationship with the James Bond franchise. The British automaker is aiming to amp up the action with its newest partnership, one you probably wouldn't have guessed. On Thursday Aston Martin revealed the Dreadnought, a V12-powered military-spec SUV. The new digital-only vehicle was exclusively designed for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4," the upcoming installment of the first-person shooter.
The Aston Martin Dreadnought is truly unlike anything the manufacturer has produced in an actual factory. Its name is a reference to the paradigm-shifting Royal Navy battleship that rendered every previous battleship obsolete at the turn of the 20th century. However, don't expect this dreadnought to be covered in gun turrets. The SUV instead features bespoke weapons storage in its Oxford Tan leather interior.
Adding to the absurdity, the Dreadnought is built atop a carbon-fiber chassis with military-grade armor plating and reserve fuel tanks. Marek Reichman, Aston Martin's Chief Creative Officer, said
"To me, Dreadnought is unmistakably an Aston Martin – amplified without restraint. The quality of the details we have been able to include, right down to the iconic Chiltern Green paint colour so synonymous with this marque, underscores our dedication to delivering a truly authentic Aston Martin experience."
Call of Duty isn't the most natural marketing partner for Aston Martin
The Dreadnought certainly has elements of a contemporary Aston Martin, but I don't think that any DBX owner is expecting to drive across the front lines of the next Korean War. Call of Duty players will get to experience the Dreadnought for themselves in DMZ and Warzone game modes on October 23. Aston Martin believes that the Dreadnought will help expose its brand to a younger demographic. Stefano Saporetti, the automaker's brand diversification director, said:
"Our brand diversification strategy is built on exploring new dimensions of luxury, and expanding Aston Martin's footprint into the gaming world allows us to engage with a new generation on their own terms.
This partnership is an interesting experiment, but might have been a bridge too far. Aston Martin stumbled into its best possible gaming collaboration with the release of "007: First Light" earlier this year. The game centered on the origin story of a reimagined James Bond, but was laden with nods and references to the iconic film series. First Light was critically acclimated for its faithfulness to the Bond universe and the cars were no exception.
"First Light" prominently featured three Aston Martins: The original DBS from "On Her Majesty's Secret Service", the revived DBS from "Casino Royale" and "Quantum of Solace," and the production Valhalla. While the concept of that supercar was seen briefly in "No Time To Die," the version used in First Light is equipped with dual machine guns, missile launches, a sonic cannon and an ejector seat. Aston Martin understandably wants its vehicles to be more than "the James Bond car," but teaming up with Call of Duty might not be better by any means.