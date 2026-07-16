Aston Martin Designed Its Wildest SUV Just For Call Of Duty

The Dreadnought certainly has elements of a contemporary Aston Martin, but I don't think that any DBX owner is expecting to drive across the front lines of the next Korean War. Call of Duty players will get to experience the Dreadnought for themselves in DMZ and Warzone game modes on October 23. Aston Martin believes that the Dreadnought will help expose its brand to a younger demographic. Stefano Saporetti, the automaker's brand diversification director, said:

"Our brand diversification strategy is built on exploring new dimensions of luxury, and expanding Aston Martin's footprint into the gaming world allows us to engage with a new generation on their own terms.

Aston Martin

This partnership is an interesting experiment, but might have been a bridge too far. Aston Martin stumbled into its best possible gaming collaboration with the release of "007: First Light" earlier this year. The game centered on the origin story of a reimagined James Bond, but was laden with nods and references to the iconic film series. First Light was critically acclimated for its faithfulness to the Bond universe and the cars were no exception.

"First Light" prominently featured three Aston Martins: The original DBS from "On Her Majesty's Secret Service", the revived DBS from "Casino Royale" and "Quantum of Solace," and the production Valhalla. While the concept of that supercar was seen briefly in "No Time To Die," the version used in First Light is equipped with dual machine guns, missile launches, a sonic cannon and an ejector seat. Aston Martin understandably wants its vehicles to be more than "the James Bond car," but teaming up with Call of Duty might not be better by any means.