Here's How Much A 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The 2021 model year brought a new name to Volvo's XC90. The T8 Twin Engine became Recharge, but it was still built around a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with an electric motor for a combined 400 horsepower. The brand offered three Recharge trims that year — Inscription Expression, R-Design, and Inscription — with sticker prices running from around $64,545 to $70,845 before options. Volvo has since given the XC90 a mid-cycle refresh in 2024, bumping the plug-in hybrid's output to 455 hp and swapping in an 11.2-inch touchscreen — but none of that changes what an original 2021 Recharge still offers today. Five years on, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) lists current asking prices for those same three trims between $27,800 and $28,700 — a drop of $35,845 to $42,645, depending on trim, or roughly 56% to 60% of the original sticker.

iSeeCars' plug-in-hybrid-specific study of the XC90, which isn't split out by model year, puts the model's five-year depreciation at 57.5%, translating to a $32,420 average resale value and a $43,780 loss — slightly better than the 60.8% average for the luxury hybrid large SUV class. Meanwhile, CarEdge, working from a $60,220 new price for the 2021 model, estimates a smaller 50.3% five-year loss, landing at a $29,917 price today. Blend those three approaches together, and five-year depreciation on the Recharge lands right around 55%. In plain number terms, this represents a loss of approximately $37,500 on a $68,500 average sticker price when new. The question is, does that make a used 2021 XC90 Recharge a smart buy today?