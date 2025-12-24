These Are The Safest SUVs You Can Buy, According To The IIHS

While early SUVs were basically trucks with hatches and limited appeal for anyone who wasn't interested in off-roading, these days, SUVs are more or less the default vehicle for most people. Whether we're talking about subcompact crossovers that may as well be lifted hatchbacks or a true body-on-frame off-roader, the people just love their SUVs. That said, bigger doesn't necessarily mean safer, especially if you don't make sure everyone inside wears their seatbelts. After all, if the driver of this truck hadn't been wearing their seatbelt, they would probably be dead. Instead, they survived a fall off a 300-foot cliff.

It's also important to remember that bigger SUVs are more dangerous to others. Their tall, upright hoods don't just limit visibility. They also make it far more likely that you'll kill someone if you do hit them. And as the driver of the three-ton box of steel that killed them, their death will be on your hands and your conscience.

Still, some new SUVs are safer than others. And while the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does perform its own crash tests, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is still the best source of safety information. As our friends over at Consumer Reports reminded us, the IIHS also recently released its final update for the year, which means we now have the full list of the safest cars the IIHS tested in 2025. If you're in the market for a safe, new SUV, you're going to want one that earned either a Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+, which is noted next to each car on the list, along with any model year changes that may impact that SUV's safety rating. Now, let's take a look at which cars made the list.