These Are The Safest SUVs You Can Buy, According To The IIHS
While early SUVs were basically trucks with hatches and limited appeal for anyone who wasn't interested in off-roading, these days, SUVs are more or less the default vehicle for most people. Whether we're talking about subcompact crossovers that may as well be lifted hatchbacks or a true body-on-frame off-roader, the people just love their SUVs. That said, bigger doesn't necessarily mean safer, especially if you don't make sure everyone inside wears their seatbelts. After all, if the driver of this truck hadn't been wearing their seatbelt, they would probably be dead. Instead, they survived a fall off a 300-foot cliff.
It's also important to remember that bigger SUVs are more dangerous to others. Their tall, upright hoods don't just limit visibility. They also make it far more likely that you'll kill someone if you do hit them. And as the driver of the three-ton box of steel that killed them, their death will be on your hands and your conscience.
Still, some new SUVs are safer than others. And while the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does perform its own crash tests, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is still the best source of safety information. As our friends over at Consumer Reports reminded us, the IIHS also recently released its final update for the year, which means we now have the full list of the safest cars the IIHS tested in 2025. If you're in the market for a safe, new SUV, you're going to want one that earned either a Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+, which is noted next to each car on the list, along with any model year changes that may impact that SUV's safety rating. Now, let's take a look at which cars made the list.
Small SUVs
Whether you're looking for the smallest crossover on the market or something that's still compact but a little more spacious, you have an abundance of options in the compact and subcompact segments. Some land on the more luxurious end of the spectrum, like the Acura ADX, BMW X3, Genesis GV60, and Lexus NX, while options such as the Honda HR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Rogue, and Subaru Forester are going to be more focused on offering good value for your money. Still, you may be surprised at just how luxurious your mainstream options are when they're fully loaded. Additionally, you have several electric options here, including the electric-only Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Toyota bZ4X/Subaru Solterra twins.
- Acura ADX (TSP)
- BMW X3 (TSP+, if built after April 2025)
- Genesis GV60 (TSP+)
- Honda HR-V (TSP+)
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 (TSP+)
- Hyundai Kona (TSP+)
- Hyundai Tucson (TSP+)
- Kia Sportage (TSP+, 2026)
- Lexus NX (TSP+, 2026)
- Mazda CX-30 (TSP+)
- Mazda CX-50 (TSP+)
- Nissan Rogue (TSP, 2026)
- Subaru Forester (TSP, 2025, excluding Wilderness trim; TSP+, 2026)
- Subaru Solterra (TSP+)
- Toyota bZ4X (TSP+)
- Toyota Corolla Cross (TSP)
Midsize SUVs
Moving up a segment tends to provide you with more space for both people and their stuff, but it's also where you start to see third-row seating start to become available. And unless you need to tow something particularly heavy, these are typically the biggest SUVs most buyers are going to need. The vast majority of buyers are still going to be restrained by price, but you also now have the option of buying pretty much any powertrain combination you want. Whether you're looking for a good, old-fashioned naturally aspirated V6, a fuel-efficient hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, or something fully electric, you have plenty of options here. Including the option to give your money to one of the worst men on the planet in exchange for a Tesla (something Jalopnik does not recommend).
- Chevrolet Traverse (TSP)
- Ford Explorer (TSP+)
- Ford Mustang Mach-E (TSP+)
- GMC Acadia (TSP)
- Honda Passport (TSP+)
- Honda Pilot (TSP)
- Hyundai Ioniq 9 (TSP+, 2026)
- Hyundai Palisade (TSP, 2026)
- Hyundai Santa Fe (TSP+, if built after Nov. 1, 2024)
- Kia EV9 (TSP+)
- Kia Sorento (TSP+, 2026)
- Kia Telluride (TSP+)
- Mazda CX-70 (TSP+)
- Mazda CX-90 (TSP+)
- Nissan Murano (TSP+)
- Nissan Pathfinder (TSP+)
- Subaru Ascent (TSP)
- Tesla Model Y (TSP+)
- Volkswagen Atlas (TSP+, 2026)
- Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport (TSP+, 2025 and 2026)
Midsize luxury SUVs
If you're in the market for something a little more luxurious than what the mainstream midsizers offer, don't worry. There are plenty of luxury SUVs that earned a Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ award. That includes the Germans, of course, but BMW and Mercedes-Benz aren't the only luxury automakers that know how to build a safe SUV. Acura, Buick, Genesis, Infiniti, Lexus, Lincoln, and Volvo also make appearances on this list, and just like before, you have plenty of powertrain options, too, including EVs. The Lexus NX will probably be the most reliable choice here, but don't sleep on the Acura MDX or the BMW X5, either.
- Acura MDX (TSP)
- Audi Q5 Sportback (TSP+)
- Audi Q6 E-Tron (TSP+)
- Audi Q6 Sportback E-Tron (TSP+)
- BMW X5 (TSP+)
- Buick Enclave (TSP+)
- Genesis GV70 (TSP+, if built after April 1, 2024)
- Genesis Electrified GV70 (TSP+)
- Genesis GV80 (TSP+)
- Infiniti QX60 (TSP, 2025 and 2026)
- Lexus NX (TSP)
- Lincoln Nautilus (TSP+)
- Mercedes-Benz GLC (TSP+)
- Mercedes-Benz GLE (TSP+, with optional front-crash prevention)
- Volvo EX90 (TSP+, 2025 and 2026)
- Volvo XC90 (TSP+, if built before December 2024)
- Volvo XC90 plug-in hybrid (TSP+)
Large SUVs
While the number of SUVs that earned at least a Top Safety Pick in other segments may look a little overwhelming at first, if you're shopping for something truly big, the list is much more limited. You should also know that the Audi Q7 is pretty old and due to be replaced soon. If you like it in a test drive, that doesn't mean it's wrong to buy a Q7, but it does mean you'll get a much fresher design if you wait for the new one to go on sale. Meanwhile, the Infiniti QX80 is basically a more luxurious version of the surprisingly competitive new Nissan Armada. If you prefer an electric powertrain, though, you're going to want to look at the Rivian R1S. Alternatively, even if you aren't specifically looking for an EV, the Rivian may be worth test-driving if the others feel too slow or aren't off-road-ready enough for your needs.
- Audi Q7 (TSP+)
- Infiniti QX80 (TSP+)
- Nissan Armada (TSP+)
- Rivian R1S (TSP+, if built after August 2024)