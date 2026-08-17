4 Classic Sports Cars That Aren't Quicker To 60 MPH Than The 2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport
One of the more fun byproducts of automotive progress is that a lot of relatively humdrum family cars are nowadays just as fast, if not faster, than a lot of sports cars and even supercars from just a couple of decades ago. Arguably, no car encapsulates this phenomenon better than the $49,950 2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport, a plug-in hybrid version of Toyota's ubiquitous compact crossover that happens to make 324 total horsepower. The GR Sport trim adds stiffer suspension that sits 0.6 inches lower, available sticky summer tires, as well as retuned steering and dampers to make it genuinely fun to drive, as we found in our review of the RAV4 GR Sport.
Car and Driver recently ran it through its instrumented testing, including a zero-to-60-mph run, which it completed in just 5.1 seconds. In fact, the site's historical test data shows that this family SUV is quicker than a whole bunch of bona fide, red-blooded sports cars and even supercars from around the turn of the century. Here are four of these sporty classics that will not have a very good time lining up against a new RAV4 between the lights.
1999 Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic S
In a run to 60 mph, the 2026 RAV4 GR Sport would crush the notorious runny-egg-generation 996 Porsche 911 Carrera S, which took 5.6 seconds to hit the mark in Car and Driver testing with the Tiptronic gearbox. Although, to be fair, this was early days and contrary to modern expectations, this automatic 911 was actually slower than the manual version, taking 0.7 seconds longer to hit 60.
As a result, the 296-horsepower Tiptronic Carrera S from the '90s will stay behind the Toyota all the way to the quarter-mile. Car and Driver recorded a drag time of 13.8 seconds at 101 mph with the RAV4, whereas the 911 back in the day took a full 14 seconds. To be fair, it'd be gaining on the Toyota at this point since it crosses that line going 103 mph. Still, not bad for a Toyota that gets 86 mpge and weighs over 1,000 pounds more.
1998 Chevrolet Corvette
In a humbling turn for the dad jorts crowd, the GR Sport RAV4's 5.1-second 0-60 mph time exactly matches that of the 1998 Chevy C5 Corvette in Car and Driver's testing. That comes as a surprise when you remember that this low-slung, 345-hp V8-powered sports car was the pinnacle of GM engineering at the time. As a saving grace, the C5 'Vette beats the RAV4 in the quarter mile, but only just: It crosses the line in 13.6 seconds at 106 mph. The late-'90s 'Vette definitely beats the RAV4 on noise and drama, though, because hauling it down the drag strip is a 5.7-liter LS1 V8.
Another fun fact that speaks to how far regular cars have come: The value of an average 1998 Corvette — and C5 Corvette in general — is actually half that of a new RAV4 GR Sport, with Classic.com showing an average price of $24,773. That's also almost three times less than what you can expect to pay for a Corvette C8.
2002 BMW M3 Convertible
Taking things back to Germany, the 2002 BMW M3 Convertible may have been, as Car and Driver put it, "the quickest droptop on the market with an adult-feasible rear seat" at the time, but 24 years on, Toyota sells a hybrid crossover that's just as quick to 60 mph. Just like the C5, though, the M3 just ekes out a would-be quarter-mile victory here, doing it in 13.7 seconds at 104 mph. Specifically, this is the E46 M3 with the good ol' six-speed manual — not the cursed SMG — and a 3.2-liter S54 straight-six making 333 hp. Natural aspiration, however, means it made just 262 lb-ft of peak torque.
Because of its comparatively complex hybrid setup, neither Toyota nor Car and Driver list a total peak torque figure for the RAV4 GR Sport, but I'd bet real money that it's more than 262, especially considering its less speedy rival in today's Honda CR-V Hybrid already makes 247 lb-ft. The march of progress.
1983 Lamborghini Countach 5000S
Finally, to really throw it back, RAV4 GR Sport owners can honestly claim to have a car that's quicker to 60 mph than an '80s supercar because 5.1 seconds is quite a bit quicker than the 5.4 it took the 1983 Lamborghini Countach 5000S when Car and Driver put it to the test. Thankfully for the Lambo's sake (and, frankly, all of Italy's), the Countach manages to beat the RAV4 over the quarter-mile, logging a 13.5-second run ending at 107 mph.
Alternatively known as the LP5000 S or the LP500 S, this variant of Countach arrived about eight years into the model's production run with a bigger 4.8-liter V12 engine sitting in the middle, making 348 horsepower. This makes it the spiritual predecessor of cars like the Murciélago LP640, Aventador S, and whatever they'll call the revised, non-SV Revuelto that's due out in a couple of years. With a back-then starting price of $99,000 (or about $339,000 in today's money) for the 5000S, the Countach is possibly the most iconic automotive symbol of '80s excess. More than four decades later, though, all that hubris, pedigree, and cylinders can barely keep up with a spoilered-up version of a crossover my mom might drive. Time really is a cruel beast.