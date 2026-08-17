4 Classic Sports Cars That Aren't Quicker To 60 MPH Than The 2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport

One of the more fun byproducts of automotive progress is that a lot of relatively humdrum family cars are nowadays just as fast, if not faster, than a lot of sports cars and even supercars from just a couple of decades ago. Arguably, no car encapsulates this phenomenon better than the $49,950 2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport, a plug-in hybrid version of Toyota's ubiquitous compact crossover that happens to make 324 total horsepower. The GR Sport trim adds stiffer suspension that sits 0.6 inches lower, available sticky summer tires, as well as retuned steering and dampers to make it genuinely fun to drive, as we found in our review of the RAV4 GR Sport.

Car and Driver recently ran it through its instrumented testing, including a zero-to-60-mph run, which it completed in just 5.1 seconds. In fact, the site's historical test data shows that this family SUV is quicker than a whole bunch of bona fide, red-blooded sports cars and even supercars from around the turn of the century. Here are four of these sporty classics that will not have a very good time lining up against a new RAV4 between the lights.