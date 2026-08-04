How Much A Chevrolet Corvette Cost In 2020 Vs. 2026
The mid-engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette no doubt debuted with a stunning design and standout performance. Yet, what might have been just as impressive was the car's ability to deliver all that with relatively affordability. Thanks to a starting price of $61,090 — reflecting an MSRP of $59,995 and destination/freight charges of $1,095 — the 2020 Corvette was lauded by the likes of Car and Driver for representing "nothing less than the democratization of the exotic car." Remember, this was the same time when the MSRP for the 'Vette's long-time rival, the Porsche 911, was $98,750. The current 2026 911 family, highlighted by cars like the 911 Turbo S with a T-Hybrid System, stickers from $137,850.
Anyways, the cost of a Corvette today has jumped by more than $10,000: The MSRP for the 2026 Stingray is $70,000, while destination charges have spiked to $2,495, bringing the car up to $72,495 before taxes and whatnot. True, it may seem like a pretty large increase for a span of just seven model years. But the fact of the matter is that the price of a Corvette has actually dropped when you take inflation into account. If you do that, the car's price has fallen more than 8%: After all, the inflation-adjusted cost of the 2020 Corvette is $79,083.
Just keep in mind that the 2027 Corvette may be an even better deal based on that type of calculation — although the '27 edition no longer allows for an apples-to-apples comparison with the 2020 version. That's because the car now features a new 6.7-liter LS6 V8 for even better standard performance. On the other hand, it only sees a $1,000 increase in MSRP over 2026 (to $71,000).
Here's the price difference for Corvette trim levels in 2020 vs. 2026
The same value approach to exotic performance extends throughout the Stingray lineup, too. Oh, and to be clear, it can be Stingray or Sting Ray when you're talking about Corvettes — it all depends on which generation you're discussing.
Now, the starting prices mentioned above are for the base 1LT trims for both years, and the content for each has remained very similar. Leading the way are "Mulan" leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bose audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and Brembo brakes. The newer model does add wireless connectivity, wireless charging, and a digital rearview mirror, so you're also getting more goodies.
Stepping up to the 2LT trim brings more luxury and a higher MSRP: In 2020, the Corvette 2LT opened at $67,295 with deluxe details such as heated/ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, a blind-spot system, and a performance data recorder. The 2026 Corvette 2LT –- with the same treats, plus a curb-view camera — comes in at $77,100. Upgraded seats and surfaces are yours in the Stingray 3LT, which had an MSRP of $71,945 in 2020 that compares to $81,750 in 2026.
As for the Corvette convertibles, those are noticeably pricier than their coupe counterparts -– which, keep in mind, come with standard removable roof panels. The difference between the coupe and droptop was $7,500 in 2020, when the Corvette with a power-retractable hardtop hit dealerships at $67,495. The 2026 Corvette convertible stickers from $77,000, so it's only $7,000 more expensive than the 2026 coupe. In all cases, you'll notice, the absolute difference between any given 2020 Corvette Stingray and a comparable 2026 model hovers around $10,000.