How Much A Chevrolet Corvette Cost In 2020 Vs. 2026

The mid-engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette no doubt debuted with a stunning design and standout performance. Yet, what might have been just as impressive was the car's ability to deliver all that with relatively affordability. Thanks to a starting price of $61,090 — reflecting an MSRP of $59,995 and destination/freight charges of $1,095 — the 2020 Corvette was lauded by the likes of Car and Driver for representing "nothing less than the democratization of the exotic car." Remember, this was the same time when the MSRP for the 'Vette's long-time rival, the Porsche 911, was $98,750. The current 2026 911 family, highlighted by cars like the 911 Turbo S with a T-Hybrid System, stickers from $137,850.

Anyways, the cost of a Corvette today has jumped by more than $10,000: The MSRP for the 2026 Stingray is $70,000, while destination charges have spiked to $2,495, bringing the car up to $72,495 before taxes and whatnot. True, it may seem like a pretty large increase for a span of just seven model years. But the fact of the matter is that the price of a Corvette has actually dropped when you take inflation into account. If you do that, the car's price has fallen more than 8%: After all, the inflation-adjusted cost of the 2020 Corvette is $79,083.

Just keep in mind that the 2027 Corvette may be an even better deal based on that type of calculation — although the '27 edition no longer allows for an apples-to-apples comparison with the 2020 version. That's because the car now features a new 6.7-liter LS6 V8 for even better standard performance. On the other hand, it only sees a $1,000 increase in MSRP over 2026 (to $71,000).