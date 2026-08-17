5 Facts About Air Force One That We Swear We Didn't Make Up

While we love our performance cars and ridiculous engineering projects, when it comes to sheer mechanical overkill, nothing on four wheels can match the flying fortress known as Air Force One. Technically, Air Force One isn't a single specific plane, but rather the radio call sign assigned to any United States Air Force aircraft carrying the sitting President of the United States. In modern practice, however, the designation almost exclusively refers to a pair of heavily modified Boeing 747-200B aircraft, bearing the tail numbers 28000 and 29000, designated internally as the VC-25A.

These customized widebody jets are not your standard commercial airliners. They are three-story, 4,000-square-foot airborne palaces engineered to weather nuclear war, operate as command centers during global crises, and carry the commander-in-chief anywhere on Earth without stopping. Maintained by the Presidential Airlift Group at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, these giant birds represent the pinnacle of American aerospace engineering — every inch of the aircraft is customized to ensure the executive branch stays functional at 45,000 feet.

There are plenty of interesting things about Air Force One, like that its iconic livery was co-designed by a legendary car designer. From plumbing logistics like six lavatories to mid-air operational quirks like aerial refueling, the VC-25A is anything but a typical aircraft, so here are five facts about it that we swear we didn't make up.