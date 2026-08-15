Hot Vs Cold: How Temps Affect Your Car's Gas Mileage

Have you noticed your gas mileage going down in the dead of winter and the hottest days of summer? You're not imagining things. Fuel efficiency goes down in extreme temperatures, though not always for the reasons you may think.

Extreme cold temperatures are the absolute worst for gas mileage. According to the EPA, gas mileage at 20 degrees Fahrenheit is 15% lower than gas mileage at a comfortable 77 degrees. It's even worse for short trips in the winter. If you're just driving three or four miles on a cold winter day, you can expect a possible drop of 24%. You might think it would be better for hybrid vehicles, but it's actually worse. Gas mileage for hybrids can decrease by 30 to 40% in cold temperatures. And EVs do even worse than hybrids during the winter.

You gas mileage can drop during the dog days of summer, as well, but that's not directly caused by hot temperatures. It's the use of air conditioning that kills fuel efficiency. The EPA says that fuel economy for conventional vehicles can go down more than 25% with heavy A/C use. Just like with cold weather, short trips are harder on gas mileage than longer ones when using air conditioning. Surprisingly, according to a study cited by the EPA, the more efficient the drivetrain, the greater the impact of air conditioner use on gas mileage.