Why This Traffic Light Only Turns Green Once Per Year

When you hear that there's a traffic light that only turns green once every year, you might have a small level of surprise, perhaps a bit of intrigue. When you hear that it's in Japan, you might nod your head in mild understanding. Those Japanese, they just love to do things in such a quirky way, right? You're probably imagining a traffic light for Godzilla, or maybe a green light that allows a group of those uniquely calm deer they have to migrate across a highway or something.

In this case the quirky thing they're doing that Americans could never fully understand is properly educating children about road safety. The quiet island town of Himakajima, just off the coast near Nagoya, installed a single traffic light in an effort to teach kids about the dangers of automobiles, and the importance of properly understanding traffic signals and patterns. These children would never encounter a standard three-color signal in their day-to-day lives on the island, because there aren't any. The tiny island has a population of about 1,600 people, so there isn't much call for intersection traffic management.

That's right — this light was specifically installed to educate the youngsters of the island about traffic lights, which are way older than cars. The hope is that they'll be prepared for it if they ever decided to leave the island to live in the big city someday, or at least travel there.