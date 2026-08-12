Chevy Express Van Finally Joins 2005, Gets Bluetooth Audio And A Touchscreen Radio

The Chevrolet Express van has been largely unchanged for my entire 29 years on this Earth. There's no exaggeration there — the Express began life in January of 1996, just a few months before I did. For 2027, though, the Express does get a genuinely major upgrade: A touchscreen radio with full Bluetooth audio compatibility. Welcome, Chevy Express, to the far future of 2005.

The report for the 2027 Express comes from GM Authority, which credits an internal spec code at General Motors for pointing out the change. It suggests that the updated Express will get the same 7-inch touchscreen radio as the lowest-trim Silverado trucks, replacing the buttons and monochrome screen that Express buyers have had as their sole option since 2020. With the upgrade, Express van drivers will finally get such advanced features as "Bluetooth audio for music, rather than just for calls." Isn't life in the far future grand?