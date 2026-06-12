What Car From 1996 Should Still Be On Sale Today?

Thirty years is a long time for most things, especially in the car world. Most vehicles will go through four or five generations in a timespan that long. Not the Chevy Express, though. That stalwart of a van has been rocking on, nearly unchanged since 1996, and we now know that trend will continue into the 2027 model year. Sure, there was that one "mid-cycle" refresh in 2003 that gave it a new face and different taillights, but other than some new engine options, there's not much that separates the Express you can buy today from the Express you could have bought during Bill Clinton's re-election campaign. It's the type of longevity we never really see in the automotive world, and it's what led me to today's question.

I want to know what car that was on sale in 1996 should still be on sale today. What car would actually be able to stand the test of time in the same way the Express has? I'm not going to be too much of a stickler here, so if you choose a car that went on sale around 1996, that's acceptable. Just don't give me some crap that went on sale in the 1980s or the early 2000s. That's not what I'm looking for, you goof.