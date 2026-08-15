5 Car Mods That Can Improve Driving For Older People

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One thing we've learned over the years is that certain things get harder as we get older. Driving is one of those things. That doesn't automatically mean that you have to turn in that license, however. There are a ton of modifications (mods) you can do to make your automobile drivable for you. In other words, if you've been thinking about pimping your ride for that senior life, you've got options.

Comfort isn't just a luxury as we age; it becomes a necessity the more our bones and joints begin to hurt. Extra cushiony seats and lumbar support can help with that. Getting in and out of a car is extra challenging once we've reached our golden years, but there are products that can help with this situation, too, including support bars and swivel seats. Even being confined to a wheelchair or scooter doesn't have to keep us out of the driver's seat, thanks to hoists and lifts.

Our eyes begin to fail us at a certain point, but there are mods that cut down on night-time glare and assist with seeing at night. Larger mirrors and panoramic camera angles mean we don't have to crane our necks to see our surroundings, which is especially helpful since blind spots keep getting bigger, according to the IIHS. There are also products that can put secondary controls within our reach.