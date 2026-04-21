Makeup-Applying Cop Who Ran Over Sleeping Man And Dragged Him To His Death Won't Face Charges

You'd think that if you ran over a sleeping man in a park with your car and dragged him to his death, only for the court discovered that you'd been doing your makeup at the time of the crash, you'd be screwed. Time to see how much you really remember from the first four seasons of "Orange Is The New Black," because you aren't getting out of that one. Which may be true for a normie, but according to Streetsblog, New York announced the police officer accused of doing exactly that will not face charges.

In the report that New York Attorney General Letitia James' office released April 14, the state doesn't deny that, at 4:37 p.m on August 23, 2025, NYPD Officer Levonje Devone was driving with her partner Officer Keisha Compere when she killed Mr. Huerta Gonzalez with her car. The crash took place in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the largest park in Queens and home to the Queens Zoo, Queens Theater, and Queens Museum. The report also adds:

At the time of his death, Mr. Huerta Gonzalez was lying on a roadway by the Queens Theater. The road was not open to civilian car traffic but was used by NYPD cars, Parks Department cars, and the cars of some employees of the various attractions located in the park. There were no traffic signals on the roadway.

Additionally, the report acknowledges that Officer Devone "had what appeared to be an open tube of lip gloss between the thumb and index finger of her right hand as it gripped the wheel." However, in its report, the Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation declined to recommend any charges against the officer, writing that: