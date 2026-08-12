Android Auto And Android Automotive Sound Alike, But The Differences Run Deep

Smartphone mirroring, whether Apple- or Android-flavored, is one of those modern-day motoring gadgets that most drivers consider an absolute necessity. While it's unlikely that you'd confuse "CarPlay" with any of Apple's other software services, the same can't be said about Android Auto, especially given it sounds awfully similar to Android Automotive — Google's operating system for cars.

The biggest difference is that Android Auto projects your phone onto the infotainment screen, while Android Automotive is a separate operating system that lets you access navigation and music without having to connect a phone. In essence, Android Auto is a phone-based infotainment system, whereas Android Automotive is a ground-up infotainment solution that's powered using the in-car hardware and is widely used among many automakers, including Ford, GM, Honda, Volvo, and so on.

It's worth noting that Android Automotive is open source and can be had with or without Google Automotive Services (GAS), which bundles Google Maps, Google Play Store, Gemini, and more. According to Snapp Automotive, unlike the aforementioned OEMs that use "Google Built-in," few automakers have opted to use Android Automotive without GAS, including Stellantis, BMW, Lucid, and Rivian. Yes, Rivian. Ironically, the same company that's reluctant about offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay uses Android Automotive as the foundation for its in-car software experience.

To be fair, Android Automotive is far more comprehensive than a simple mirroring software. Because it's a more integrated approach, Android Automotive has access to a lot of the car's functions, including climate settings, seat ventilation, and even the ambient lighting, which Android Auto traditionally couldn't control. However, the website Android Authority reckons that's all about to change.