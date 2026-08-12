Android Auto And Android Automotive Sound Alike, But The Differences Run Deep
Smartphone mirroring, whether Apple- or Android-flavored, is one of those modern-day motoring gadgets that most drivers consider an absolute necessity. While it's unlikely that you'd confuse "CarPlay" with any of Apple's other software services, the same can't be said about Android Auto, especially given it sounds awfully similar to Android Automotive — Google's operating system for cars.
The biggest difference is that Android Auto projects your phone onto the infotainment screen, while Android Automotive is a separate operating system that lets you access navigation and music without having to connect a phone. In essence, Android Auto is a phone-based infotainment system, whereas Android Automotive is a ground-up infotainment solution that's powered using the in-car hardware and is widely used among many automakers, including Ford, GM, Honda, Volvo, and so on.
It's worth noting that Android Automotive is open source and can be had with or without Google Automotive Services (GAS), which bundles Google Maps, Google Play Store, Gemini, and more. According to Snapp Automotive, unlike the aforementioned OEMs that use "Google Built-in," few automakers have opted to use Android Automotive without GAS, including Stellantis, BMW, Lucid, and Rivian. Yes, Rivian. Ironically, the same company that's reluctant about offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay uses Android Automotive as the foundation for its in-car software experience.
To be fair, Android Automotive is far more comprehensive than a simple mirroring software. Because it's a more integrated approach, Android Automotive has access to a lot of the car's functions, including climate settings, seat ventilation, and even the ambient lighting, which Android Auto traditionally couldn't control. However, the website Android Authority reckons that's all about to change.
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are evolving
Some CarPlay or Android Auto users probably know the frustration of having to switch between menus or having the navigation screen obscured by a climate-control popup because they simply adjusted the fan speed. It looks like that may be a thing of the past. Google is actively testing the idea of integrating HVAC controls on a future Android Auto update. Android Authority found code within the latest Android Auto v16.7 that points to a new climate control interface integrated onto the outer edges of the screen. Things are pretty much in the testing stage as details remain slim, and while you may think it's Android-only, iPhone users can expect something similar, albeit in the form of CarPlay Ultra.
According to MotorTrend, CarPlay Ultra allows you to adjust the climate settings without having to leave the CarPlay menu. The controls stay on the screen all the time, either on the sides or at the bottom. Unlike Android Automotive, though, CarPlay Ultra will still require an iPhone. In this YouTube video from Auto Focus, you can see Marques testing out the climate settings and a host of other things that CarPlay Ultra offers. However, only a handful of cars support CarPlay Ultra at the moment. While Aston Martins already have the tech, mainstream OEMs are still yet to ship cars with CarPlay Ultra. However, the likes of Hyundai, Kia, Ford, and Honda are expected to adopt it, while others like Mercedes, Audi, and Volvo have opted against offering CarPlay Ultra, according to a recent report from 9to5Mac.