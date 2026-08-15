Florida Man Just Needed A Nap, So He Jumped A Barbed Wire Fence To Break Into An Airbus A320 And Sleep In The Bathroom

Look, we've all been there. You're out late, you're wiped out, and you've just got to crash somewhere. Could be a friend's place, could be in your car. But obviously, only the truly desperate would pass out on a park bench. No, much better would be to scale an eight-foot barbed wire fence at an airport, break into an Airbus A320, and take a nice little nap in the bathroom. That's the way that true heroes do it. And America's truest hero is none other than Florida Man, this time going under the alias Samuel Lackey. So when Lackey needed somewhere to rest his weary head on the night of August 1, you bet he jumped the perimeter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and made his way over to an empty JetBlue, mobile staircase still attached.

He was discovered early the next morning, per Simple Flying. Unfortunately for our dear Florida Man, he was treated as a villain and arrested once again. While Florida Man has done some pretty wild stuff over the years, in this instance, Lackey was actually out on parole. Oops. I am not a legal expert, but I think breaking into an airport and also an airplane might go over poorly with the parole board. His bond was set at $10,000, which I assume is out of reach for a man who slept in a plane's bathroom. Actually, the bathroom is one of my favorite parts of this; you had a whole plane, and you picked that place to sleep in?

Anyway, JetBlue is claiming that this entire incident caused a flight delay, costing the giant corporation a grand total of $2,400. For reference, its operating revenue for 2025 was $9.1 billion. Let us hope that JetBlue can survive. Although given how desperate some airlines are getting, that sentence may be less of a joke than it was supposed to be.