Florida Man Just Needed A Nap, So He Jumped A Barbed Wire Fence To Break Into An Airbus A320 And Sleep In The Bathroom
Look, we've all been there. You're out late, you're wiped out, and you've just got to crash somewhere. Could be a friend's place, could be in your car. But obviously, only the truly desperate would pass out on a park bench. No, much better would be to scale an eight-foot barbed wire fence at an airport, break into an Airbus A320, and take a nice little nap in the bathroom. That's the way that true heroes do it. And America's truest hero is none other than Florida Man, this time going under the alias Samuel Lackey. So when Lackey needed somewhere to rest his weary head on the night of August 1, you bet he jumped the perimeter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and made his way over to an empty JetBlue, mobile staircase still attached.
He was discovered early the next morning, per Simple Flying. Unfortunately for our dear Florida Man, he was treated as a villain and arrested once again. While Florida Man has done some pretty wild stuff over the years, in this instance, Lackey was actually out on parole. Oops. I am not a legal expert, but I think breaking into an airport and also an airplane might go over poorly with the parole board. His bond was set at $10,000, which I assume is out of reach for a man who slept in a plane's bathroom. Actually, the bathroom is one of my favorite parts of this; you had a whole plane, and you picked that place to sleep in?
Anyway, JetBlue is claiming that this entire incident caused a flight delay, costing the giant corporation a grand total of $2,400. For reference, its operating revenue for 2025 was $9.1 billion. Let us hope that JetBlue can survive. Although given how desperate some airlines are getting, that sentence may be less of a joke than it was supposed to be.
Florida Man stood on the shoulders of giants
Florida Man isn't the first person to sneak aboard a flight in recent years. He's not even the first one to do it in a bathroom-centric way. In 2024, Svetlana Dali decided that having an amazing name simply wasn't enough. She just needed to get to Paris, and what's more, do it for free. So she simply walked onto a Delta flight out of JFK, no boarding pass required, apparently. She hid in, where else but, the bathroom. She was eventually found out and arrested, which went very well: She just cut off her ankle monitor and immediately snuck across the border to Canada. But this absolute princess wasn't finished yet, because now, she wanted to go to Milan. Why not? After sneaking aboard yet another flight, this one flown by United out of Newark, she was arrested on arrival. Never change, Svetlana.
That wasn't even the best name to stow aboard a flight in 2024. In March, Wicliff Fleurizard did the same thing. I can only assume this man's given name is "Cliff Fleur," but he tacked "wizard" onto the beginning and end of it. To get to Texas from Salt Lake City, Mr. Wizard had the bright idea of snapping a pic of somebody else's mobile boarding pass. It turns out that this works, so he got on board. What was he to do then, knowing that the real passenger would eventually get to his seat? You know it: He hid in the bathroom. Always the best decision! Unfortunately, the wizard did not go to Texas; he went to jail. Such is the fate of all who fly too close to the sun, or at least the sun's lavatory. Just ask Florida Man.