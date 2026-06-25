These Are The Worst Cars Our Readers Have Ever Slept In

Sometimes, you're out on a road trip and you just don't make it to the hotel one night. Maybe you got caught in traffic, maybe you were just optimistic about how much driving you could really do in a day, or maybe you planned this all along, saving your AirBnB cash by crashing in the driver's seat for a night or a nap. Regardless, if you're reading Jalopnik, you've probably slept in a car at some point.

That's why, earlier this week, I asked you to tell me about the worst car you've ever slept in. Anything form a camping overnight to a childhood nap in the backseat counted, and you returned results all across that spectrum — from minutes to hours spent catching Zs on four wheels. Today, we're looking through your responses, and we're going to see exactly what makes for the worst sleeping car imaginable. Let's see what you said, and figure out if we can discover any common threads.