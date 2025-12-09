These 11 Enthusiast Cars Are The Best Investments For 2026, Hagerty Says
With few exceptions, cars are a terrible investment. Like refrigerators you can drive, the vast majority of them lose value over time, as they should. But even the cars that appreciate rarely beat the stock market. An E30 M3, for example, may be worth double or triple what it originally cost, but if you'd put that same $35,000 into the S&P 500 back in 1991, it would currently be worth more than $600,000, meaning M3 owners left more than half a million dollars in gains on the table. Reinvest the dividends, and you're looking at more than $1 million.
That said, it sure doesn't hurt to buy a car that you can turn around and sell for as much or even a little more than you paid for it. And while nothing is guaranteed, if that's the kind of car you're looking for, every year, our friends at Hagerty put together its ninth annual Bull Market list, a handy little group of the enthusiast cars they believe will go up the most in value over the next year. They may not necessarily be the cheapest cars to buy or maintain, but hey, at least you can justify your purchase by telling yourself you probably won't lose any money on these cars over the next couple of years — maybe you'll even make some money.
So which cars made Hagerty's Bull Market list for 2026? Let's take a look.
Lines going up
According to Hagerty, if you want an enthusiast car that will increase in value, these are your best options:
- 1969–1972 Alfa Romeo GTV
- 2006–2010 BMW M5
- 1990–1993 Chevrolet 454 SS
- 2006–2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 1956–1957 Continental Mark II
- 1968–1970 Dodge Charger
- 1981–1993 Dodge Ramcharger
- 1999–2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 1995–1998 Nissan Skyline GT-R
- 2004–2007 Porsche Carrera GT
- 1995–1998 Volkswagen Golf GTI VR6
Yeah, don't mind me. I'm just going to run out and pick up one of those Porsche Carrera GTs to drive daily, so I don't lose any money in the long run. Wait, it takes $1 million just to get in the door? I'm out. Or at least I am until a few more loved ones die. That said, I get it. They're rare, manual, and sound otherworldly thanks to the naturally aspirated V10 under the hood. The NB Miata, C6 Z06, E60 M5, R33 GT-R, and Mk3 VR6 also make sense, even if the M5 seems like a maintenance nightmare. I could also see Ramchargers getting more expensive, as well as the Alfa.
That said, I'm not as confident we'll see big gains from some of the older cars on this list. For example, Hagerty is convinced that younger buyers will drive up Charger prices. They're the experts who have the data, so maybe I'm wrong here, but I just don't know if I see it. Especially since most of the folks who want an old Charger are old enough that they're either actively dying, getting close, or already dead. More cars on the market and fewer people with active driver's licenses who want them seems bad for values, especially in a tanking economy with healthcare costs about to skyrocket and a worsening housing crisis.
Maybe I'm totally wrong here, but hey, that's the great thing about the internet. Twelve months from now, if Hagerty was right, you can call me an idiot, and I'll happily eat my words. For all we know, in a couple months, Trump could turn the economy around completely, and we'll all have third or fourth cars in our garages, on top of the piles of extra money we're now sitting on. I mean, it won't happen, but never say never, right?