These 11 Enthusiast Cars Are The Best Investments For 2026, Hagerty Says

According to Hagerty, if you want an enthusiast car that will increase in value, these are your best options:

1969–1972 Alfa Romeo GTV

2006–2010 BMW M5

1990–1993 Chevrolet 454 SS

2006–2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

1956–1957 Continental Mark II

1968–1970 Dodge Charger

1981–1993 Dodge Ramcharger

1999–2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata

1995–1998 Nissan Skyline GT-R

2004–2007 Porsche Carrera GT

1995–1998 Volkswagen Golf GTI VR6

Yeah, don't mind me. I'm just going to run out and pick up one of those Porsche Carrera GTs to drive daily, so I don't lose any money in the long run. Wait, it takes $1 million just to get in the door? I'm out. Or at least I am until a few more loved ones die. That said, I get it. They're rare, manual, and sound otherworldly thanks to the naturally aspirated V10 under the hood. The NB Miata, C6 Z06, E60 M5, R33 GT-R, and Mk3 VR6 also make sense, even if the M5 seems like a maintenance nightmare. I could also see Ramchargers getting more expensive, as well as the Alfa.

That said, I'm not as confident we'll see big gains from some of the older cars on this list. For example, Hagerty is convinced that younger buyers will drive up Charger prices. They're the experts who have the data, so maybe I'm wrong here, but I just don't know if I see it. Especially since most of the folks who want an old Charger are old enough that they're either actively dying, getting close, or already dead. More cars on the market and fewer people with active driver's licenses who want them seems bad for values, especially in a tanking economy with healthcare costs about to skyrocket and a worsening housing crisis.

Maybe I'm totally wrong here, but hey, that's the great thing about the internet. Twelve months from now, if Hagerty was right, you can call me an idiot, and I'll happily eat my words. For all we know, in a couple months, Trump could turn the economy around completely, and we'll all have third or fourth cars in our garages, on top of the piles of extra money we're now sitting on. I mean, it won't happen, but never say never, right?