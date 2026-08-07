What Car Is Only Driven By People Who Know Nothing About Cars?

I thought long and hard about what my pick for the most "this dude doesn't know anything about cars" car of all time would be. Sometimes, it's tough going first, because you've got to set the mood, and there's no other inspiration to pull from, but I think I've got a really good pick here. To me, the most obvious answer to a car that telegraphs the driver knows nothing about cars is the Dodge Nitro.

Top to bottom, it's just a horrible thing. Horrible styling, horrible engine, horrible build quality, horrible performance, horrible materials and horrible tech — even for the time. It feels like such an emblem of pre-bankruptcy Chrysler that I'm honestly shocked it lasted into the 2010s. Add on the fact that its sibling, the Jeep Liberty, was a slightly better version of it, and you've got a recipe for a car that someone would only drive if they knew absolutely nothing about cars.

If you see someone driving a Nitro today, there's really no excuse for it other than they didn't know any better. It's not even a matter of not having enough money to afford anything else, because the goddamn maintenance costs on the thing are probably going to be astronomical at this point. The owners would be far better off in quite literally anything else. The only reason you'd have a Nitro in the Big 26 is because of a traumatic brain injury, or you literally didn't know any better. There's no other explanation.

That's enough out of me, though. Why don't you head on down below and tell your fellow Jalops what car is only driven by people who don't know anything about cars. As always, I'll be giving away hugs and kisses to those who explain their answers.