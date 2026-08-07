What Car Is Only Driven By People Who Know Nothing About Cars?
As car enthusiasts, there are certain cars we can look at and just tell the owner knows a thing or two about, but the same can be said about the exact opposite. Most cars aren't for enthusiasts, which is sort of a given, but there are some cars out there that are so bad, they immediately scream that someone doesn't know anything about cars whatsoever. This thought is what led me to today's question.
I want to know what car immediately makes you think, "Oh, that guy knows absolutely nothing about cars." What car is so breathtakingly heinous that anyone with even a modicum of car knowledge would know not to touch it with a 10-foot pole? In other words, what car is only driven by people who don't know anything about cars? It's rather unfortunate that we're blessed with so much knowledge, and so many people just don't want to listen to it. I should also mention that this car can be from any era, new or used. I'm not picky. Let your imagination run wild.
My choice
I thought long and hard about what my pick for the most "this dude doesn't know anything about cars" car of all time would be. Sometimes, it's tough going first, because you've got to set the mood, and there's no other inspiration to pull from, but I think I've got a really good pick here. To me, the most obvious answer to a car that telegraphs the driver knows nothing about cars is the Dodge Nitro.
Top to bottom, it's just a horrible thing. Horrible styling, horrible engine, horrible build quality, horrible performance, horrible materials and horrible tech — even for the time. It feels like such an emblem of pre-bankruptcy Chrysler that I'm honestly shocked it lasted into the 2010s. Add on the fact that its sibling, the Jeep Liberty, was a slightly better version of it, and you've got a recipe for a car that someone would only drive if they knew absolutely nothing about cars.
If you see someone driving a Nitro today, there's really no excuse for it other than they didn't know any better. It's not even a matter of not having enough money to afford anything else, because the goddamn maintenance costs on the thing are probably going to be astronomical at this point. The owners would be far better off in quite literally anything else. The only reason you'd have a Nitro in the Big 26 is because of a traumatic brain injury, or you literally didn't know any better. There's no other explanation.
That's enough out of me, though. Why don't you head on down below and tell your fellow Jalops what car is only driven by people who don't know anything about cars. As always, I'll be giving away hugs and kisses to those who explain their answers.