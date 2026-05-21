Jeep Calls The Wrangler An SUV, But Much Of The Internet Begs To Differ

Let's get one thing straight: Jeep officially markets the Wrangler as an SUV. But if you look at these Facebook and Reddit discussions, you'll find people calling the Wrangler a truck, an SUV, or simply a "Jeep." Because the Wrangler's exterior design, including its round headlights, flared arches, and seven-slot grille, is heavily inspired by the brand's Willys era, and considering the lengths Stellantis has gone to protect that design, simply calling the Wrangler a "Jeep" has more to do with brand recognition and identity than anything else.

Broadly speaking, an SUV is a vehicle that's generally considered spacious and boxy, while sitting high and coming with decent off-road and towing capabilities. As you may know, the Wrangler ticks many of those boxes rather comfortably. However, some comments, like the ones from Wrangler Forum, reserve the SUV title exclusively for the four-door Wranglers.

Things get a bit confusing when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) starts classifying Jeep-like vehicles (the new Bronco, Wrangler, and so on) as open-body-type multipurpose passenger vehicles. According to 49 CFR Part 571 (Title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulations), a vehicle designed with either no roof or a user-removable top and built either on a truck chassis (body-on-frame) or with off-road hardware, while seating 10 or fewer people, qualifies as a multipurpose open-body vehicle. So, the Wrangler is an MPV now? Technically, yes.