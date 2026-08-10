Here's How Much A 2020 Audi RS3 Has Depreciated In Six Years

In a first drive of the 2025 Audi RS3, Jalopnik praised its powerplant as "one of the most entertaining and characterful engines on sale." Fast forward a year, and the privilege of driving this 401-horsepower subcompact rocketship will set you back over $67,000 when buying new from the dealer. That amount may not be in everyone's budget, so the obvious alternative is to shop used. The five-year mark tends to be the sweet spot, because the car is still relatively new but has often experienced enough depreciation to satisfy a slimmer wallet. However, Audi didn't offer the RS3 for the 2021 model year, so we'll need to dial it back to 2020, which was the last year of the previous 8V generation.

The 2020 RS3 held on to most of its value, but even a conservative six-year depreciation estimate of 18% means a five-figure difference between a 2020 RS3 and one from 2026. To get a better idea of the number crunching, we'll look at valuations from CarEdge and Kelley Blue Book (KBB). More importantly, we'll examine what a 2020 Audi RS3 sells for in today's market — arguably a more accurate look at depreciation. The RS3 doesn't have a lot of direct competition, but it's always a good idea to see how rivals like the BMW M2 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 compare, especially with valuations and real-world pricing. Any MSRPs mentioned in this article include factory destination charges.