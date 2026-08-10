Some Cities Fuel Garbage Trucks With Renewable Natural Gas Made From Their Own Trash

Some garbage trucks can run on natural gas, such as renewable natural gas (RNG) made from captured landfill methane (natural gas and gasoline are not the same thing, FYI). However, fueling heavy vehicles — even ones with robot arms, like they now use in New York City – isn't mostly what landfill methane is being used for. This article isn't just about cities, and it isn't just about fueling heavy equipment like trash trucks. It's more broadly about what to do with off-gassing landfill methane, and what makes sense in terms of diverting that CH₄ (methane's chemical label on the periodic table). Not only is landfill methane not a good thing, but what to do about it gets about as messy as a landfill's slop.

Just to set the smelly scene, the American Biogas Council, a trade group, says there are 598 landfill gas capture systems nationwide, which provide about three-quarters of captured biogas in the U.S. and create 64% of the nation's RNG (renewable natural gas). Biogas is primarily CH₄ and carbon dioxide (CO₂).

However, that's kind of a bummer. According to the EPA's 2020 inventory of methane production, landfills only come in third place in terms of sources of methane. The biggie? Animal burps and farts, which eclipse landfill emissions by about 60%. And far less of this CH₄ gets captured compared to landfills. Still, capturing CH₄ from landfills is better than letting it escape, and we can capture it more efficiently before food ever reaches landfills.