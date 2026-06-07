What's The Difference Between Natural Gas And Gasoline And Can I Put Both In My Car?

The English language can be confusing, and the word "gas" is a perfect case in point. After all, the gas you put into a car isn't a gas at all — it's a liquid. Now, the exact origins of the term aren't certain, but some armchair etymologists trace it back to a trademark battle over the name of an early version of gasoline, which was named Cazeline after its inventor, John Cassell, in the 1860s. When a second person was caught counterfeiting the product and using the same name, they changed the "C" to "G" to give us "Gazeline." According to this story, the brand name eventually morphed into gasoline over time, which was shortened to gas.

The point is, don't let their names confuse you: Gasoline and compressed natural gas (CNG) are completely different substances, albeit with related chemical ingredients. They are, in fact, related enough that they can each be used to power cars — but not at the same time and only with properly modified engines.

The ultimate source of both compressed natural gas and gasoline is the same. Crude oil that makes gasoline doesn't come from dinosaurs but from biological organisms that were there well before them. As millions of years pass by, and that biomass becomes buried deeper and deeper in the earth, it becomes subject to ever-higher pressures and temperatures. This intense heat and pressure end up breaking down the biomass into a mixture of various hydrocarbons that need to be refined into gasoline.

Meanwhile, natural gas is generally formed when this mass gets ratcheted up even deeper and exposed to higher pressures, causing it to break down into mostly one particular hydrocarbon — methane.