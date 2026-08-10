Is It Legal To Drive Without A Rearview Mirror?

So you've decided that what's behind you is not important, and you're done looking back on your past mistakes and are only looking towards the future. Good for you, that's an admirable way to live your life. Unfortunately, it also may be illegal, depending on where exactly you live.

Most cars come with a rear view mirror, making the question of whether you can drive without one kind of meaningless for most drivers. Sometimes mirrors break, though, and we've seen an increasing number of (generally low-production and high-priced) cars that eschew the rear window entirely. Generally, you're safe to drive a vehicle so long as it has two mirrors, though NHTSA will want your passenger-side mirror to make up for the field of view lost from the middle — your existing side mirror may not have the required concavity. Though, as we know, the NHTSA only regulates manufacturers rather than drivers.