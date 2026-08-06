SRT's eBoost Air Powertrain Concept Blows Hard So You Can Go Hard
Stellantis' reborn SRT performance division debuted a new eBoost Air engine powertrain concept on Thursday at its center on Detroit's east side that seeks to address turbo lag on the throttle by adding an electric compressor to its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-6 engine. The electric turbine is placed upstream from the turbos, and it immediately spools up off idle to fill in the gaps at low RPMs, separately from the turbochargers, to deliver gas power, faster. It may be just a concept right now, but the automaker has this one on the fast-track to a new truck near you.
The e-compressor isn't running all the time. Once the engine gets up to a high enough RPM, the regular old engine exhaust takes hold and the turbo acts as it usually does, capturing that lost energy. This compressor bypass system allows the driver to put the hammer down and get sparks right away. No more waiting for the spool of the turbo. It's a fancy way to make the Hurricane motors more exciting while maintaining at least some of the efficiency of the 3.0-liter. Ram says it makes the Hurricane deliver power more directly and fiercely, like a supercharged V8.
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Compressors in cars are nothing new. You'll find them in your air conditioning and occasionally suspension if you're fancy enough, and brands like Mercedes-AMG and Porsche use have electric compressors augmenting turbocharged engines. Turbos themselves work by compressing air and shooting it into the engine, so putting an e-compressor into that mix may seem like putting a hat on a hat to the uninitiated. But the closer you can get to that kind of instant power delivery, the better. SRT says this little doohickey does the trick, and I can't wait to see it in action.
Stellantis is on a power grab at the moment. Not only did the brand bring the Hemi V8 back to its Ram trucks, it's re-introduced SRT brand and set up a whole new line of street trucks under the iconic Rumble Bee name. The automaker has made major strides towards bring back its fun, and it's working. The in-your-face feel Ram revels in might just pull Stellantis out of a seven-year slump of sales loss.