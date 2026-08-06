SRT's eBoost Air Powertrain Concept Blows Hard So You Can Go Hard

Stellantis' reborn SRT performance division debuted a new eBoost Air engine powertrain concept on Thursday at its center on Detroit's east side that seeks to address turbo lag on the throttle by adding an electric compressor to its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-6 engine. The electric turbine is placed upstream from the turbos, and it immediately spools up off idle to fill in the gaps at low RPMs, separately from the turbochargers, to deliver gas power, faster. It may be just a concept right now, but the automaker has this one on the fast-track to a new truck near you.

The e-compressor isn't running all the time. Once the engine gets up to a high enough RPM, the regular old engine exhaust takes hold and the turbo acts as it usually does, capturing that lost energy. This compressor bypass system allows the driver to put the hammer down and get sparks right away. No more waiting for the spool of the turbo. It's a fancy way to make the Hurricane motors more exciting while maintaining at least some of the efficiency of the 3.0-liter. Ram says it makes the Hurricane deliver power more directly and fiercely, like a supercharged V8.