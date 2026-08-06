These Race Car Drivers Deserve Their Own Movie According To Our Readers

In honor of this week's news that we will be getting another new Formula 1 movie, but set in the 1970s this time, we asked you to share which race car driver you believe deserves their own movie next. Maybe Brad Pitt stars in these movies, too, or maybe the driver you chose calls for a different Hollywood star, but regardless of who will play them in the movie, these are a selection of my favorite audience-submitted answers.

I was surprised to see that nobody suggested a movie about the iconic and barrier-breaking Michèle Mouton, Christine Dacremont, and Marianne Hoepfner, the all-female driver team that won their class at Le Mans in 1975. Much of the conversation about Michele Mouton's impressive racing career focuses on her pivotal role in the rallying world in her Group B Audi Quattros through the 1980s, but I'd love to see a movie about the all-female Le Mans team in 1975, which was just one year after it became legal for a single woman to get a credit card in her own name in the United States without requiring a male co-signer. That's pretty badass if you ask me, but you all had great answers too! Here are some of my favorites.