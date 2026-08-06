These Race Car Drivers Deserve Their Own Movie According To Our Readers

By Logan K. Carter
Michele Mouton, the French female World Rally Championship driver for Audi AG, poses for a photograph on a leather sofa at a hotel before competing in a rally driving the Audi Quattro in Wales, U.K., on Friday, October 14, 1983. Mouton competing in the World Rally Championship for the Audi team took four victories and finished runner-up in the drivers' world championship in 1982. (Photo by Bryn Colton/Getty Images) Bryn Colton/Getty Images

In honor of this week's news that we will be getting another new Formula 1 movie, but set in the 1970s this timewe asked you to share which race car driver you believe deserves their own movie next. Maybe Brad Pitt stars in these movies, too, or maybe the driver you chose calls for a different Hollywood star, but regardless of who will play them in the movie, these are a selection of my favorite audience-submitted answers.

I was surprised to see that nobody suggested a movie about the iconic and barrier-breaking Michèle Mouton, Christine Dacremont, and Marianne Hoepfner, the all-female driver team that won their class at Le Mans in 1975. Much of the conversation about Michele Mouton's impressive racing career focuses on her pivotal role in the rallying world in her Group B Audi Quattros through the 1980s, but I'd love to see a movie about the all-female Le Mans team in 1975, which was just one year after it became legal for a single woman to get a credit card in her own name in the United States without requiring a male co-signer. That's pretty badass if you ask me, but you all had great answers too! Here are some of my favorites. 

Mark Donohue

BRAINERD, MN - SEPTEMBER 17: Mark Donohue sits in his Porsche 917/10TC entered by Penske Racing at the Donnybrook Raceway for the Can Am race on September 17, 1972 at Brainerd, Minnesota. (Photo by Alvis Upitis/Getty Images) Alvis Upitis/Getty Images

Donohue.

He made Penske, and the script is in Unfair Advantage. It could be a Ford vs Ferrari level of great. Get Porsche or Stelantis to invest in it and focus on those pieces of racing. Dude was a legend and we have his own words to guide the script.

Submitted by: potbellyjoe

Henry Smokey Yunick

Russell DeYoung, Chairman of the Board Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Akron, Ohio, gets a tour around the famed 500-Mile Race Track from car builder Smokey Yunick of Daytona Beach, Florida. DeYoung made a whirlwind trip to inspect this race track to the big race to be held May 30th. Bettmann/Getty Images

Smokey Yunick. Legendary Nascar rule bender.

Call the movie "They never said I couldn't."

Submitted by: half man half bear half pig

Robert Kubica

IMOLA, ITALY - APRIL 19: Robert Kubica of Poland and Ferrari AF Corse prepares to drive in the Pitlane during the World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Imola at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 19, 2026 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Robert Kubica

Between his promising rise to F1, his great form in F1, his insane '08 Canadian GP crash, his foray into rally, his accident that nearly killed him and his redemption arc back to F1 testing and his success in WEC.

The story pretty much writes itself....someone would just have to do it (and him) justice.

Submitted by: FragOut

Louis Meyer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - CIRCA 1928: Indianapolis Motor Speedway winner Louis Meyer poses for a photo circa 1928 iin Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sports Studio Photos/Getty Images) Sports Studio Photos/Getty Images

Louis Meyer.

Didn't know anything about him until I read his wikipedia page. There's got to be a good movie about some guy that shows up at Indy, has a friend buy a car for him, passes his rookie test, qualifies 13th and finished 25 seconds ahead of the field. The idea of showing board racing before it was banned for being too dangerous during the Depression sounds cool.

And this doesn't get into the Milk (he started that tradition) or the work he did with making engines that won 24 Indy 500s (yes 24 engines had his work on them).

This sounds like a epic miniseries not a movie thinking about it and I only know his name by looking up "multiple winners of the Indy 500"

Submitted by: hoser68

Jim Clark

Scottish racing driver Jim Clark (1936 - 1968), 1966. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Keystone/Getty Images

Jim Clark, without question.

Submitted by: Que

Carroll Shelby

American racing driver Carroll Shelby (1923-2012) sits in an Aston Martin DBR 1/300 race car in the paddock ahead of the RAC Tourist Trophy race, Goodwood, Sussex, September 13th 1958. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Evening Standard/Getty Images

Carroll Shelby. How a bit of driving skill and lot of charisma got him to the top of the motorsport world. From his chicken farming days, to victory at Le Mans 59, then the retirement, to the first Cobra built, and then into the partnerships with Lee Iacocca at Ford then at Chrysler. End it with him releasing the Series 1.

Submitted by: Dr.Xyster

The Wacky Racers

Lucca, Tuscany, Italy - October 30, 2022: Cosplayer dressed as Muttley, from the animated series Wacky Races at the Lucca Comics and Games 2022 cosplay event. Sandro Amato/Shutterstock

Penelope Pitstop, Dick Dastardly and Muttley.

Submitted by: Not Me

The Whittington Brothers

Don Whittington, Porsche 935-K3, Le Mans 24 Hours, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, 09 June 1979. (Photo by Bernard Cahier/Getty Images) Bernard Cahier/Getty Images

The Whittington Brothers.

Seriously, this might be the best 80s story ever. They smuggled weed to fund their race team, won at Le Mans and almost brought down all of IMSA with them AKA the international weed smuggler's association, as it was known by a lot of top drivers who had no sponsors but suspiciously well funded teams.

They also owned Road Atlanta and used the back straight to land their planes.

And if that doesn't work, IMSA heavyweight John Paul supposedly smuggled about 300 tons of weed into the US and murdered 2 guys.

Submitted by: Buckfiddious

Erik Carlsson

British racing driver Stirling Moss (left) shaking hands with his brother-in-law Erik Carlsson over the bonnet of a SAAB car, as the pair prepare to take part in the East Africa Safari Rally, Piccadilly, London, February 25th 1965. (Photo by Kent Gavin/Keystone/Getty Images) Kent Gavin/Getty Images

Easy – Erik Carlsson aka Mr. Saab aka Carlsson on the Roof. Just make it a love letter to Saab and early rally racing.

Submitted by: PhillipP

Emerson Fittipaldi

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Emerson Fittipaldi and Emerson Jnr look on during the Goodwood Festival of Speed at Goodwood Motor Circuit on July 09, 2026 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Simon Galloway/Getty Images) Simon Galloway/Getty Images

Emerson Fittipaldi for what he brought to F1 regulation and safety, as Jackie Stewart also did. (edited security)

Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)

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