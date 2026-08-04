Which Race Car Driver Should They Make A Movie About Next?

Then again, if we're asking for more Hollywood movies about race car drivers, should we really start with one who's still alive? Mario's only 86 and looks like he's still got quite a few seasons left in him. Maybe it would be better to start with one or two of the greats who are no longer with us. It's not like there are only a few out there worth telling. Especially if you look outside F1 and include every other racing series ever invented.

Maybe you've heard a lot about that Dale Earnhardt guy and would love to see his life get the biopic treatment. Or maybe your first names sound the same, and you'd watch the hell out of a Colin McRae movie. Heck, for all I know, there's a German forklift racer out there with a life so interesting, Hollywood would be a bunch of idiots to never make a movie about them, even if most people wouldn't consider a forklift a racecar.

So what do you think? Which race car driver should they make the next Hollywood biopic about? Whoever it is, be sure to let us know down in the comments.