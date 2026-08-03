Cinema's Next F1 Period Piece Will Spotlight The Unlikely Rise Of A Canadian Icon

Canada's fervor for Formula One and Scuderia Ferrari can be traced back to the brief yet brilliant career of Gilles Villeneuve. The upcoming film "Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend" will highlight the unlikely path Villeneuve took to reach F1. Once there, the Québécois driver became the first Canadian to win an F1 Grand Prix with a home victory in 1978, then finished as the world championship runner-up the following season.

The trailer released last week showcases the era-appropriate machinery alongside Rémi Goulet portraying Villeneuve. The 1970s-set drama follows the aspiring racer's struggle with the financial burden of his profession while racing snowmobiles and junior single-seaters. While "Rush" has already given movie-goers a taste of formula racing in the age of bell-bottoms, it's difficult not to be intrigued by the idea of seeing vintage snowmobile racing on-screen. Quebec is the home of the snowmobile, so I'm fully prepared to see Concours-level '70s Ski-Doos.