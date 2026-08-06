Which Vehicle Deserved A Second Generation But Never Got One?
Producing a successful new car is no mean feat, especially if said new model is built upon a unique platform, but even basing a car on a preexisting platform is not a guarantee of success. Convincing buyers to defect from long-standing competitive nameplates to try out a brand new model is difficult, too. Occasionally automakers will launch a new nameplate (or perhaps revive an old one), only to axe it after a single generation for one reason or another. In some cases that's a good thing, but in others it's a damn shame. For today's question, I want to know what vehicle you think deserved a second generation, but never got one.
My vision for this question is focused on cars that only lasted one generation and then got canceled; if it received a mid-cycle refresh, that's acceptable. Cars like the Plymouth Prowler, Chrysler Crossfire, Chrysler PT Cruiser, and Dodge Stealth. Funny, all that came to mind were exclusively Chrysler products, but those are just a few examples to give you an idea. Share your answer in the comments below!
I think the Buick Rendezvous deserved a second generation
My answer is the Buick Rendezvous. It was the Ashlee Simpson to the Pontiac Aztek's Jessica Simpson, and much like Ashlee, it has lived in the Aztek's shadow for far too long. Where the Aztek was the poster child that stole the headlines, the Rendezvous was criminally overshadowed. It was Buick's first SUV, an early unibody three-row crossover that offered "luxury" in the way only a Buick could, and yes, it also shared its underpinnings with the GM minivans of that era like the Chevrolet Venture and Pontiac Montana. I also think the name Buick Rendezvous sounds awesome and deserves to be revived.
Sharing a platform with a minivan may sound like a bummer, but in reality it meant the Rendezvous had an exceptionally tall, roomy, and versatile interior space. Its center console was sized to fit a full-size laptop back in 2002, and those things were big. It may not have offered much cargo space behind the third row of seats, but the Rendezvous was a rarity at the time as a three-row, seven-seat crossover. It was only offered for five model years, and never had a direct replacement as a mid-size three-row Buick crossover. The full-sized three-row Enclave came in after the Rendezvous was axed, but it was a much larger vehicle. What vehicle do you think deserves a second-generation?