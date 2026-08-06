Which Vehicle Deserved A Second Generation But Never Got One?

Producing a successful new car is no mean feat, especially if said new model is built upon a unique platform, but even basing a car on a preexisting platform is not a guarantee of success. Convincing buyers to defect from long-standing competitive nameplates to try out a brand new model is difficult, too. Occasionally automakers will launch a new nameplate (or perhaps revive an old one), only to axe it after a single generation for one reason or another. In some cases that's a good thing, but in others it's a damn shame. For today's question, I want to know what vehicle you think deserved a second generation, but never got one.

My vision for this question is focused on cars that only lasted one generation and then got canceled; if it received a mid-cycle refresh, that's acceptable. Cars like the Plymouth Prowler, Chrysler Crossfire, Chrysler PT Cruiser, and Dodge Stealth. Funny, all that came to mind were exclusively Chrysler products, but those are just a few examples to give you an idea. Share your answer in the comments below!