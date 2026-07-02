These Cars Are More Than Ready For A New Generation
Cars, the more they change the more they stay the same. At least, that what it seems like when models hang around for too long. It's surprising how quickly design cues of a certain era, from tail fins to huge grilles, can become dated and worn out. Some automakers don't realize their model needs a breath of fresh air until far too late. Right now, economic uncertainty is keeping models on the road well beyond the fresh-by date.
I asked you earlier this week what models need a new lease on life, and man, there are quite a few I totally forgot about. I called out the Miata, but the top comment called me out:
Miata is not the answer this time, the ND is a masterpiece, it will always look incredible.
As a big fan of the ND, I won't argue with you commenter Adam Bath. But resting on laurels can quickly become getting lost in the weeds. I want to see what the NE looks like. Either way, you didn't answer the question but you stood by your convictions and that's what counts.
For the rest of you who played along, you had some excellent suggestions, including a brand new model that was only release a month or so ago. Have fun burning this Friday-feeling Thursday scrolling through these answers and have a safe and happy 4th of July!
At least once an AOTD I mutter hell yeah brother
Suzuki Samurai.
We need a small, inexpensive and fun to drive little off road thing to counter the gigantic nonsense that's clogging our roads. Lucky for us this vehicle exists in most of the rest of the world and would probably be pretty easy to reintroduce here.
From Buckfiddious
Don't sleep on the next generation of Z
The Z, make it actually a new car. Also make the front as good looking as the back, then it might be worth the mark ups
JaredOfLondon
Reject SUVs, embrace tradition
Any American Sedan!! They've all left the chat and with the current volatility in the middle East as well as car prices going through the roof, having a good quality Taurus, 500, Fusion, 300C, Malibu, Impala, etc. seems like it would be a pretty good idea right about NOW!!
Big Mac
That wood paneling adds a touch of class
We need a new generation of station wagons. Ford Country Squire, Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser, Buick Road Master, etc. I am sick of SUVs as the family hauler.
From Old_SLAAB_Guy
Stuck in time Teslas
Sadly, it is Tesla.
The next generation (born around 2010) have known screens their whole lives and see cars with gasoline or diesel engines without much technology as obsolete old world things. As a group they have no interest in how mechanical things on a car work, maintenance, repairs, or any physical things. Virtual reality is huge with them. Their ideal car self drives while they can watch a video, chat, post on media, or even sleep. They don't want to deal with car ownership and the taking car in for service. If they leased and swapped out their Tesla every 2 years without ever going in once for service, it would be pure bliss.
and
In addition to a new CEO, Tesla needs a MAJOR new redesign. The body style is basically the same design as the original Model S for 14 years ago. But if Musk is going to have any say in the design, probably best just to keep the old tired design instead of a fleet of Cybertruck lookalikes running around.
Tex and Thomas Hajicek
Come on Dodge. We both know you've got nothing better to do
The Durango. Was doing a rewatch of Breaking Bad over the weekend and laughed when I saw the current gen (sans full width tail lights) in season 4... 15 years ago.
From Brent S
Honda is still holding the line with this one
I realize this may (or may not) be in the works... Honda Ridgeline. While I'm at it, I'll take a plug-in hybrid version and slightly more rugged look and feel. Don't change anything else please.
From Dinger
A different Mazda
Mazda 6. Inline 6, RWD or rear-biased AWD.
From Crucial Taunt
Scratch it. Start again
Opening up Pandora's box with this question, because the more I think about cars on sale versus their new generation, the less I want the new generation to come in. The new C63 going 4-cylinder hybrid is a great example of this, and as much as we like to bag on the Z here, getting a twin-turbo stick shift V6 on a mostly analog layout is actually something we as enthusiasts should appreciate (although we don't). Even my view of the Prelude has changed– with cars the way they are now, and how they ought to be with emissions and regulations, it's a sad truth that the Prelude had to be the way it is, even if we could beg them for a proper powertrain (i.e. Si or Type R guts).
You know what, maybe the Ferrari Luce? Just redesign the whole darn thing, hopefully the next attempt will be much better.
From Drift of Air
Maybe a new Mustang?
Mustang.
It's time to piss off the enthusiasts and turn the mustang back into what it was originally designed to be: a small, stylish and inexpensive runabout. Take it back to it's original mission:
"The design teams had been given five goals for the design of the Mustang: It would seat four, have bucket seats and a floor-mounted shifter, weigh no more than 2,500 pounds (1,100 kg), be no more than 180 inches (5 m) in length, sell for less than US$2,500 (equivalent to $25,952 in 2025) and have multiple power, comfort, and luxury options."
From Buckfiddious