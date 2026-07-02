These Cars Are More Than Ready For A New Generation

Cars, the more they change the more they stay the same. At least, that what it seems like when models hang around for too long. It's surprising how quickly design cues of a certain era, from tail fins to huge grilles, can become dated and worn out. Some automakers don't realize their model needs a breath of fresh air until far too late. Right now, economic uncertainty is keeping models on the road well beyond the fresh-by date.

I asked you earlier this week what models need a new lease on life, and man, there are quite a few I totally forgot about. I called out the Miata, but the top comment called me out:

Miata is not the answer this time, the ND is a masterpiece, it will always look incredible.

As a big fan of the ND, I won't argue with you commenter Adam Bath. But resting on laurels can quickly become getting lost in the weeds. I want to see what the NE looks like. Either way, you didn't answer the question but you stood by your convictions and that's what counts.

For the rest of you who played along, you had some excellent suggestions, including a brand new model that was only release a month or so ago. Have fun burning this Friday-feeling Thursday scrolling through these answers and have a safe and happy 4th of July!