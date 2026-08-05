Rules May Vary, But Driving Without A Bumper Is Always A Bad Idea

There are many things one can do while piloting an automobile, but shouldn't. Every feature on a car is intentional, and if it's compromised in any way, it could spell trouble for its occupants, other motorists, or pedestrians and cyclists. For example, driving around with a baby giraffe in your front passenger seat with its head sticking out of the sunroof may garner deep social media clout and provide a moment to look back on with affinity in one's sunset years, but it could pose a real safety risk — and not just for the giraffe.

However, there's one bizarre trend that's more prevalent in daily life, which, at first, might seem harmless: going bumperless. But why is driving without a bumper always a bad idea? It all comes down to protecting the vehicle's crucial mechanical systems, improving its crash safety, as well as ensuring the safety of other motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists on the road. We can't forget about legality, either. Depending on the state you reside in, there are rules on the books that make rolling without a bumper (or a factory-spec bumper) illegal. Here's why these are so important.