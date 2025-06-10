This Is What Happened When A Honda Civic Was Run Without Oil

Watson decides to step it up a notch and try driving the Civic, since merely sitting still bouncing off the rev limiter isn't killing it. He doesn't baby it, either, keeping the revs up and accelerating hard. Five minutes into the test, some warning lights turn on, and you can hear the unmistakable sound of rod knock. But still, the Civic soldiers on.

Watson even throws some handbrake turns into the mix, just to beat on this car as much as he possibly can. Although the Honda Civic is one of the most reliable cars you can buy, it was never designed to put up with this kind of abuse. At 6:22, in the middle of a slide, no less, there's an audible pop, a brief flame under the car, and then the engine stops. That's it, right?

Not quite. After "repairing" the engine by adding Mentos and Coke, it miraculously starts, runs, and drives again. Before long, though, it emits its final death yell in the form of many metal bits banging against each other. While the engine still cranks and is miraculously not seized, it refuses to run anymore.

I've always been impressed with Honda's quality, but this engine outlasting the others by such a huge margin surprised even me. That said, don't try this at home. Even Honda engines aren't made of adamantium, and they do require oil to run properly.