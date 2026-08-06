5 Cars That Did Modular Bodywork Before The Slate Truck

Slate's upcoming modular pickup truck is among the more exciting recent vehicle announcements, as the low-priced electric machine is a bare-bones return to old-school mini trucking. It also reintroduces the concept of modular body segments, as you can turn the little pickup into a boxy SUV or a fastback-style SUV just by bolting on some different bodywork.

The pickup's rear wall comes out, and you can install a set of rear seats where there used to just be open-air truck bed. I'm sure most buyers will stick with one or the other, as it looks like a hassle to convert from truck to SUV, but if your lifestyle needs change, it's cool to know that your little truck can change with you. Maybe you had kids and need the extra seats in the back; now you can buy the SUV back for your Slate and you won't have to waste a bunch of money on a whole new vehicle. Or you got divorced and no longer need room for the whole family. It goes both ways, I suppose.

I, for one, love the idea of making our cars more modular to fit as many stages of life as possible. The longer a car can remain useful with relatively inexpensive changes, the fewer unnecessary resources will be expended building disposable junk. Or building different vehicles for a wide variety of commercial applications.

I've watched the auto industry flirt with modularity before in my years as a journalist, but it's been rare, and hasn't ever caught on in large numbers. There are a few notable exceptions of production vehicles with modular bodywork, though, and a handful of unique proposals introduced as concept cars.