Audi A2 E-Tron Is Its Most Efficient EV Ever While Also Being Its Cheapest

The reborn Audi A2 already looked like a seriously cool little car from a styling and packaging perspective alone, but we're now getting a better look at how it'll work as an actual, usable electric vehicle. And, if Audi is to be believed, it's going to be quite solid because it's officially the most efficient car the German automaker has ever produced.

Audi says the new A2 E-Tron, fitted with an optional Efficiency Package and a single 188 horsepower motor, which is set to be revealed this fall, set a preliminary WLTP efficiency measurement of 4.85 miles per kilowatt-hour, or — as Audi puts it in a less freedom-minded way — 12.8 kWh/100km. It is worth keeping in mind that this stellar efficiency number is partially to do with the fact that Europe's WLTP cycle is a lot more forgiving than the EPA's testing cycle, but no matter how you slice it, 4.85 mi/kWh is damn impressive. With the help of a 58 kWh usable (61 kWh gross) battery, that sort of efficiency should theoretically give the A2 E-Tron over 280 miles of range, which is impressive for something with this small a footprint and battery.

The aforementioned Efficiency Package does quite a bit when it comes to optimizing the A2's aerodynamics, bringing its drag coefficient to a scant 0.24. Another part of the picture is the active air intake in the front, which is closed for the most part, only opening during charging, hard acceleration and when it's very hot out.