The 1957 Corvette Achieved One Horsepower Per Cubic Inch, But It Wasn't The First

The Chevrolet Corvette has been a strongly evocative car across its eight long generations. But even with an ever-expanding list of impressive cars, such as the 1,250-horsepower Corvette ZR1X, Chevy will always look back at 1955 with great fondness. That's when the Corvette really started to come into its own as a performance model with the addition of a 195-hp, small-block V8, along with the introduction of a three-speed manual gearbox.

Following a redesign in 1955, the 150-hp, 3.9-liter Blue Flame six-cylinder engine, which debuted with the original 'Vette back in 1953 was discontinued, leaving the V8 and three-speed gearbox as the lone offering. Further improvements also followed in 1956 when the 4.3-liter (265 cubic inch) mill gained more power thanks, in part, to a redesigned camshaft that allowed it to put out between 210 and 240 horsepower. The V8 was again improved for the 1957 model year when Chevrolet increased the displacement to 283 cubic inches (4.6 liters), resulting in 220, 245, 250, 270, and 283-horsepower output levels.

Granted, a top output of 283 hp for a performance model may sound a bit disappointing today, but back when the 1957 Corvette launched, it was fairly respectable. Thanks to that output, the 283 cubic-inch V8, which used a Rochester Ramjet port injection system developed by Zora Arkus-Duntov and John Dolza, also grabbed the headlines for giving the Corvette exactly one horsepower per cubic inch.

Until that time, hitting the one horsepower per cubic inch mark had been nearly impossible for automakers. So, the 1957 Corvette finally achieving the feat was a big deal. But this wasn't the first time a car had achieved one horsepower per cubic inch. That honor belongs to the 1956 Chrysler 300B, which stole a march on the rest of the market.