There Are Die-Hard Slot Car Fans Out There Keeping The Hobby Alive

Slot car racing is a hobby that means different things to different people. For many, it's a connection to childhood memories of Christmases spent racing around the living room floor, but slot cars can also be indulgent engineering projects, competitive racing machines, and detailed scale replicas of their favorite real-world racing cars. For some slot car enthusiasts, the appeal isn't necessarily just about the cars, but instead painstakingly recreating awesome replicas of famous race tracks. It's this broad appeal that helped slot car racing achieve its commercial heyday in the 1960s, in addition to helping the hobby survive long afterward too, in the hands of dedicated fans.

The early-to-mid 1960s represents the golden age of slot car racing, with public race tracks rapidly cropping up. In fact, by 1963, there were an estimated 3,000 commercial slot car racing tracks in the U.S. alone — a statistic which no doubt influenced the Wall Street Journal's reported valuation of the hobby's market at $100 million that same year. However, fast-forward to the late '60s, and the slot car market had almost completely collapsed. By the 1970s, only a few hundred of those 3,000 tracks remained operational. Clearly the decline in the popularity of slot car racing was steep in those years, yet here we are almost five decades later, and the hobby is still alive. Today, slot car racing is supported by a far-smaller number of commercial raceways, regional clubs, and organizations, like the United Slot Racers Association (USRA).