The wealth and breadth of liveries runs deep over the decades of multiple disciplines of racing. I've found myself wholeheartedly enamored with AO Racing's Rexy and Roxy liveries sported on its Porsche GT3-R for the GTD Pro category of IMSA's Weathertech Sportscar Championship.

I remember the very first time I saw it running at Sebring the year it debuted. This amusingly bright green GT3 car (then running in GTD, seen above) with a toothy grin flying by Turn 1 turned out to be Rexy, AO Racing's cartoonish dinosaur livery. The story behind what they call the "Porsche GT3 Rawr" was even more delightful as team owner P.J. Hyett had worn a helmet for AO's debut at Rolex a few weeks prior with a dino-theme for his son on one side, and a fantasy unicorn for his daughter on the other. Rexy was born from the dinosaur inspiration, and Roxy, his magenta-liveried sister, would be created as a nod to Hyett's daughter. Both are incredibly imaginative and well executed compared to a lot of other creature-inspired liveries. Plus, you never miss either on track. And as much as I hate to admit it, the plushies they sell of the car's mascots are pretty damned cute, too.

My selection may be the most childish yet entertaining livery to have graced a race track, but frankly, it's been nice to see a team that's been willing to have some fun and not take the whole thing so damn seriously. And it shows with a championship win for the GTD-Pro category in 2024, a third-place overall in 2025, and a current standing of third overall going into Road America this weekend.

So what say you racing Jalops? What are some of the best liveries in racing? We can journey through racing time together with your answers later in the week.