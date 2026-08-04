Dreams Come First, Then The Cars In This Short 1952 Film Looking At Ford Design: What's Streaming

It takes the auto industry about 4 to 5 years to create a vehicle from blank sheet to finished production car. Once the public has its hands on the finished product, it doesn't put a lot of thought into what went into designing their cars; the painstaking process behind every feature, button, and "emotional" line. As the narrator of this 1952 film who takes viewers through Ford's design process puts it: "We look at the finished product. Admire it. Take it for granted. We forget that every detail of these beautiful, complex machines had to be imagined first in the minds of men and fashioned by men's hands. Otherwise, they would not exist."

One of the latest films restored and brought back to life by 16mm Time Machine, titled, "Tomorrow Meets Today" is a brief, behind-the-scenes look at Ford's best designing some of the most forward-thinking vehicles in the early 1950s. It's a fitting theme as within the last couple of weeks I hit on disappointing concept vehicles and GM's efforts to speed up the design process utilizing AI to launch cars like you would a new iPhone.

While Ford's rival in Detroit, GM, believes AI can speed up the process of car design, driving a car is such a human experience it seems a bad idea to cut them out of the designing equation. We all know Building Cars Is Hard, but you never get anywhere without putting in the work. This film takes you through most of the steps to bring a car to life. Unfortunately, this glimpse into the automotive past ends early due to what the YouTuber said was some damage.