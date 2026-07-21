These Concept Cars Spawned The Most Disappointing Production Vehicles

One thing I've learned over my nearly 30-year streak of attending the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, is that a concept vehicle — this extravagant, eye-catching thing — was guaranteed to disappoint you in some way when (and if) it made it to production. Concepts more often than not are design exercises, or ways to start sketching out the possibilities of a new model. But when it comes to actually making these concepts come to life, engineering and physics tend to get in the way and change things, sometimes drastically. Sucks, I know.

I asked you over the weekend what concept cars spawned the most disappointing production vehicles, and I happened to notice a trend in the answers. Not for any one specific car, but many of your answers came from Detroit — General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford. Only a few foreign models made it into the comments. Is the reasoning because American automakers tend to dream a little too big? Does reality rear its ugly head when it comes to putting real parts into these cars and they can't afford to make the concept a reality? Or are foreign automakers just better at getting a concept closer to the production car? This was simply an observation, but many of you seem incredibly disappointed by the lot of their promised cars.

With that in mind, here are some of the concept cars our fellow Jalops thought spawned the most disappointing production vehicles.