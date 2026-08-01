What's The Difference Between A Camper And An RV?

You don't necessarily need a special kind of vehicle to hit the road for overnight adventures. Learning how to camp in your car like a pro can be a good alternative for some people. But you're likely to enjoy more comfort and convenience in a camper or a recreational vehicle (RV). And, yes, there's a difference between the two: the former can't be driven independently, while the latter can.

Older sources may boil this down to the fact that one has a drive system and the other doesn't, but that definition comes up short today. Ex-Tesla engineers have created a camping trailer with its own electric motor. Yet, it would technically remain a camper because you still can't drive it on its own. Generally speaking, campers can be smaller and less expensive than RVs. Campers often come with fewer creature comforts, too — although that's not always a negative, as it can allow for a closer-to-nature approach to camping.

The tricky part is that, on another level, a camper is an RV. The RV Industry Association says that an RV is "a vehicular-type unit primarily designed as temporary living quarters ... that either has its own motor power or is mounted on, or towed by, another vehicle." A truck with a camper in its bed fits the definition, but it's not the same as the sort of RV we're comparing those campers to. Those are also known as motor homes, and they come with their own set of distinctive traits.