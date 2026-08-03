Why Doughnut Spares Typically Need 60 PSI, Double That Of Regular Tires

So you hit a nail and blew a hole in your tire, and now you're stuck on your spare — which is, of course, almost flat, because you never check its tire pressure. You stop at a gas station to air it up, only to find that the tire wants an absurd-sounding 60 psi. That can't be right, can it? Well, it is, and there's a very simple reason why.

The core of the question here is the type of spare tire you have. If you have a full-sized spare, you'll have the same recommended tire pressure there as on every other tire on your car. If you have a space-saving "doughnut," though, you'll find higher pressure recommendations.

This suggests that narrower tires have to be held at higher pressures, and that suggestion is borne out by math. Remember that your tire's pressure is measured in pounds per square inch, with the pounds coming from the car above and the square inches coming from the tire's contact patch below. The same number of pounds, over fewer square inches, comes out to a higher psi number.