Universal Studios' Fast & Furious Roller Coaster Is Too Much Fun, Nearby Residents Complain
We've been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Fast & Furious drifting roller coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood for two years now, and fortunately the ride is in its final stages of testing before it opens to the public. The ride has been running as part of a soft launch since Monday, and unfortunately for nearby residents, it appears that the drift coaster is more fun than a barrel of monkeys. Folks who live in the town of Toluca Lake — a place that, if you're like me, you know best from hearing Bob Saget and Tom Bergeron tell you where to send your funniest home videos — say the screams from riders have been exceedingly disruptive.
You see, the "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" ride is the first high-speed outdoor coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood, complete with twists and inversions, so it makes sense that riders may end up screaming louder than the neighbors have been accustomed to.
Universal Studios Hollywood only opened its first coaster in 2004
Though Universal Studios Hollywood is a theme park, it started as a production studio in the 1960s. It wasn't until 2004 that the park opened its first roller coaster, so many Toluca Lake residents predate the park's thrill-ride antics. Universal Studios has taken measures to control the noise from the new ride, including installing sound shields to contain rider screams and the addition of pea gravel to help absorb noise, but locals say it's not enough.
Toluca Lake resident Colby Jensen told KTLA 5, "When it's running, it's constant, and it sounds like bloody murder over there, [It's like] a horror film going on. Constant screaming, yelling. Very intrusive."
In a written statement, Universal Studios said, "The coaster is currently in technical rehearsals, which are designed to evaluate the attraction over time and under a variety of operating conditions. As part of that process, we are actively reviewing sound levels to ensure the coaster is operating in compliance."
"Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" ferries riders in four of the series' most iconic cars: Dom's 1970 Dodge Charger, Han's orange Mazda RX-7, and Brian's blue R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R and orange Toyota Supra. Each car seats four riders and rotates 360 degrees, even completing some of the ride facing backwards. It's expected to open this summer, but the noise issues may postpone that.