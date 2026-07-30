Universal Studios' Fast & Furious Roller Coaster Is Too Much Fun, Nearby Residents Complain

Though Universal Studios Hollywood is a theme park, it started as a production studio in the 1960s. It wasn't until 2004 that the park opened its first roller coaster, so many Toluca Lake residents predate the park's thrill-ride antics. Universal Studios has taken measures to control the noise from the new ride, including installing sound shields to contain rider screams and the addition of pea gravel to help absorb noise, but locals say it's not enough.

Toluca Lake resident Colby Jensen told KTLA 5, "When it's running, it's constant, and it sounds like bloody murder over there, [It's like] a horror film going on. Constant screaming, yelling. Very intrusive."

Universal Parks USA

In a written statement, Universal Studios said, "The coaster is currently in technical rehearsals, which are designed to evaluate the attraction over time and under a variety of operating conditions. As part of that process, we are actively reviewing sound levels to ensure the coaster is operating in compliance."

"Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" ferries riders in four of the series' most iconic cars: Dom's 1970 Dodge Charger, Han's orange Mazda RX-7, and Brian's blue R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R and orange Toyota Supra. Each car seats four riders and rotates 360 degrees, even completing some of the ride facing backwards. It's expected to open this summer, but the noise issues may postpone that.