New 'Fast & Furious'-Inspired Movie Is Apparently Mostly About Step-Siblings Doing The Nasty, And I'll Review It If You Offer Me Something Good Enough

Still naive and full of innocence, I scrolled down a little further and saw the first critic's review. According to Variety, "This slightly-toned-down English-language version plays as if a teen Jackie Collins wrote an illicit romance between two cantankerous step-siblings set in the worlds of 'The Fast and the Furious' and 'Never Back Down.' If that sounds chaotically messy, it's because it is." I mean, I do love mess, cheesy fighting movies and "The Fast and the Furious." Wait, what was that about step-siblings?

As it turns out, while there are definite "Fast & Furious" influences, the movie is mostly about two step-siblings doing the nasty. Clapping cheeks. Forming the beast with two backs. It's listed as a romance, so I assume the step-siblings also fall in love, which I guess should make it better in theory. Allegedly. At least there's no actual sibling-love like in "The White Lotus?" There are two episodes of that show left, and I'm really not sure I want to watch either of them, even if Loch really does tell his parents he chose NC State over Duke or Chapel Hill.

Then again, there aren't really any cars in "The White Lotus," either. "Help Me: Step-Bro," on the other hand, is full of them. I also don't have any step-siblings to make this any weirder than it already is. So here's the deal: I'm willing to watch and review this movie, but I won't do it for free. It probably shouldn't be cash, but charity donations in my name, a building dedicated in my honor or even a nicely PhotoShopped image where it looks like Reacher and I are best friends might do it. Just gotta make it worth the psychic damage I'll take while sitting through all... wait, 119 minutes? This movie is almost two hours long? Might have to make that two buildings.