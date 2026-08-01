Violate The Unspoken Rules Of Parking Lots At Your Car's Peril

The actual, government-enacted laws covering parking lots can be tricky enough. That's partly because the lots themselves are often on private property, and partly because traffic laws in general will vary from state to state. So it's only natural that the unspoken and unwritten laws can require some explaining as well.

They can certainly be important to know. First off, many accidents happen in parking lots. The National Safety Council's "Safety Huddle" reports there are more than 50,000 parking-lot crashes each year in this country, and they lead to injuries in at least 60,000 people. Moreover, those same crashes kill about 500 people annually. Following the rules — spoken or not — can then mean less risk to both vehicles and lives.

Breaking the rules can also put you at risk for more than merely accidental damages. Trying to find parking can be a tense, frustrating experience that can quickly lead to parking rage — which is comparable to road rage. As a U.S. Department of Justice guide on Aggressive Driving puts it, "Parking tends to trigger territorial and competitive behavior, which can lead to confrontations." The results can range from the annoying, like someone giving you the finger or calling you an ignorant cow of hell, to downright damaging if someone decides to key your car, for instance. In a worst-case scenario, you get shot dead.

Today is about helping avoid outcomes like those. After all, these popular parking lot rules may not be on your state's books, but reading them can still keep you out of trouble